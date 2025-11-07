A young woman impressed Mzansi with her detailed grocery haul that revealed how much she spent on each item, sparking curiosity among shoppers

Her budget-friendly selection, filled with meat, vegetables, and snacks, left social media users amazed at how much she managed to get for the amount spent

The viral video inspired conversations online as many South Africans praised her smart shopping skills and asked where she found such affordable prices

A South African woman left social media users stunned after sharing a video breaking down the prices of her recent grocery haul, and Mzansi couldn’t believe how much she managed to get for just R537.02.

A young woman revealed her monthly grocery haul in a TikTok video.

In the viral clip, the shopper carefully displayed each item while revealing its cost, offering viewers a transparent look at her budget-friendly shopping experience. The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @tebogo_tsebe began by showing her protein picks, which included a chicken packet priced at R42.99, meat at R35.88, beef mince for R28.56, and sausage at R33.88.

She then moved on to her grocery staples, showcasing potato chips priced at R44.99, mixed vegetables for R18.99, and a crumbed chicken burger patty at R22.63. @tebogo_tsebe also added some snacks to the trolley, including Doritos chips for R23.99, mallows for R19.99, and muffins at the same price.

@tebogo_tsebe's dairy and pantry essentials featured yoghurt for R30, Spheres biscuits, which were on sale for R10, Lucky Star priced at R26.99 and and two cans of baked beans at R26.99 each.

For her fresh produce, the shopper grabbed bananas costing R15.73 and carrots at R12.99. She also stocked up on spices priced at R17.99 and R7.99, respectively, as well as salt for R17.99. As a little treat, @tebogo_tsebe added a pie for R9.99, a bottle of cold drink for R12.99, and a Hungry Lion meal for R35.

Her total came to just R537.02, which amazed online users. While taking to her comments, she stated that the groceries she bought lasted her the whole month. @tebogo_tsebe also captioned her post saying:

"This is my monthly grocery refill. I still have a lot of things; I just wanted to get more meat and vegetables. I will definitely do more refills next week. I still have my snacks and fruits from last month."

The TikTok user @tebogo_tsebe's video quickly gained traction since it was posted on 28 August 2025.

The TikTok user @tebogo_tsebe's video quickly gained traction since it was posted on 28 August 2025.

SA reacts to R537 grocery haul

The online community flooded the post to share their thoughts on the young lady's impressive grocery haul, saying they hadn’t seen such affordable grocery shopping in ages. Others praised her smart spending.

Beauty M Khensani said:

"Food is expensive 😭."

MINDURSBRO added:

"Those muffins❤😭."

Fatima expressed:

"Which ShopRite? Lesishebo si affordable hle😭."

Lutho V commented:

"Unemali mos jaq😭."

Watch the video below:

