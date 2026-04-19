The Sharks rugby team were treated to ice cream after a tough training session in the heat and their reaction has South Africans melting

Players including Siya Kolisi and Mapimpi were spotted rummaging through the ice bucket for their favourite flavours

What stood out most was not the ice cream itself but how every single player responded when they took theirs

The Sharks rugby team players training. Images: @SharksRugby

Source: Facebook

The Sharks rugby team gave South Africans a warm feeling that had nothing to do with the summer heat after a short video from their training session went viral. The official Sharks Rugby page shared the clip on 13 April 2026, where the admin brough ice cream for the players. They shared the clip saying it was a treat after training in the heat. What nobody expected was that the players' reaction to something as simple as a free ice cream would have people in the comments counting thank yous and talking about upbringing.

In the video a large steel dish filled with ice and different ice cream options was set out for the players after training. One by one they came over to help themselves, with the first player grabbing a Magnum and dashing off with it quickly. Others took their time rummaging through the bucket looking for their preferred flavour. Siya Kolisi was spotted digging around the dish playfully. Some players did not even realise the ice cream was for them and had to be told they could take their pick, which said a lot about the kind of people they are.

But the part that really got people talking was what happened after each player took their ice cream. Almost every single one of them turned to the person behind the camera and said thank you. Some gave a little nod of the head along with it. For a group of professional rugby players, the humility on display had South Africans genuinely proud.

Siya Kolisi and Makazole Mapimpi's choice of ice cream also got people talking. Fans said their selections were exactly what you would expect from two of the most humble men in South African rugby.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA praises the Sharks rugby team's response

People were moved by what they saw on the clip Facebook page @SharksRugby shared:

@Jenna Elizabeth Surgeon said:

"The thank you I appreciate it is where it is at. Manners maketh man."

@Malome T Kalakunu wrote:

"To all the guys raised in homes where thank you was instilled, thanks gents. The guy who brought the ice cream owes you nothing."

@Luna Shrek added:

"Those thank yous and little head bows."

@Luxolo Kanti joked:

"Why did Ox treat the ice cream like a scrum, the way he grabbed it!"

@Cecilia Zondi said:

"I'm in, what can I do. He was immediately ready to work for it!"

@Justin Morné Elario Jacobs said:

"Siya and Mapimpi's choice of ice cream. These guys are so humble."

The Sharks getting free ice cream. Images: @SharksRugby

Source: Facebook

More on the Sharks and SA rugby

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Source: Briefly News