A financial advisor broke down South Africa’s new SARS travel rules in a Facebook video on 6 July 2026

He explained why cash over R100,000 and goods worth more than R5,000 must be declared to SARS

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes, questions and complaints about the new requirement

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Pictures of Munya Shumba breaking down the travel rule by SARS. Images: Munya Shumba

Source: Facebook

Financial advisor Munya Shumba explained South Africa’s new SARS travel declaration rules in a Facebook video. He posted the clip on 6 July 2026, sparking debate among South Africans online.

Shumba said travellers must now tell SARS before leaving South Africa for an overseas holiday. Failure to do this could lead to fines or luggage being seized at the border.

Why the rule exists

He explained that SARS wants to track cash and expensive purchases. Anyone carrying more than R100,000 in undeclared cash risks having it confiscated on the spot. If the story does not add up, SARS can also report the traveller for tax evasion.

Shumba added that people don’t need to declare items they already own before leaving. SARS only cares about new purchases brought back into the country. Anything bought abroad worth more than R5,000 must be reported. Travellers then pay 20% tax on that value.

He used a shopping example to explain the maths. Someone spending R20,000 at a store abroad would owe SARS around R3,000 in duty. He warned that undeclared items could be detained at customs.

Shumba also mentioned technical problems on the very first day. He said the reporting system did not work properly when the rule began on 1 July.

The video drew mixed reactions from South Africans in the comments. Some asked whether politicians would be held to the same standard. Others joked about flying into Botswana and driving into Johannesburg to avoid the rule altogether. One person suggested Lesotho didn’t count as “outside” South Africa at all. Many simply questioned why the rule was introduced without proper warning.

The clip has continued circulating on social media since it was posted. Many South Africans say they still have questions about how the system will work in practice.

Watch the video below:

More about SARS

A SARS final demand has placed a business linked to a prominent PSL club owner under scrutiny.

SARS has made online traveller declarations compulsory for anyone entering or leaving South Africa from 1 July 2026.

SARS is expanding its digital communication efforts, including WhatsApp, to recover unpaid taxes amid growing tax debt.

Source: Briefly News