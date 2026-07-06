A SARS final demand has placed a business linked to a prominent PSL club owner under scrutiny

The alleged tax debt involves PAYE and other statutory obligations worth more than R862,000

The revenue collector's warning outlines a serious next step if the matter remains unresolved

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SARS gives PSL club boss Tim Sukazi's law firm 10 days to address an alleged R862K tax debt and warns a sheriff could seize assets. Image: SukaziTim

Source: Twitter

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has warned that a sheriff could seize and sell assets linked to a PSL club boss as it seeks to recover an alleged R862,678.48 tax debt. The businessman at the centre of the matter is TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi, whose law firm received a final letter of demand.

The tax matter involves Tim Sukazi Incorporated and not TS Galaxy Football Club. However, Sukazi's profile in South African football has drawn attention to the reported SARS action.

SARS targets alleged R862K debt linked to PSL club boss

The Sunday Times reports that SARS issued the final demand to Tim Sukazi Incorporated on 23 June 2026. The law firm is allegedly liable for R862,678.48 in outstanding tax obligations.

Most of the alleged debt relates to unpaid Pay As You Earn (PAYE). The PAYE amount reportedly stands at R766,897.77 after penalties and interest were added. The remainder is linked to Skills Development Levy and Unemployment Insurance Fund liabilities.

In its final demand, SARS warned:

"Failure to make full payment or use the above remedies may result in the following actions."

SARS warns sheriff could attach and sell assets

The law firm was reportedly given 10 business days to address the alleged outstanding amount or use available remedies.The SARS letter outlined possible enforcement action if the matter remained unresolved.

The demand warned of "a civil judgment being entered against you in which case a warrant of execution may be issued for the sheriff of the court to attach and sell your assets".

SARS spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko declined to discuss the specific tax matter.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Sibeko said:

"I am prohibited by law from divulging confidential taxpayer information, so SARS will not be commenting on your questions."

SARS has given a PSL club boss' law firm 10 business days to address an alleged R862K tax debt. Image: SukaziTim

Source: Twitter

Tim Sukazi's response to SARS demand remains unclear

The publication said detailed questions were sent to Sukazi about the alleged debt, the status of the matter and possible execution proceedings. He had not responded by the time of publication on 6 July 2026.

It remains unclear whether Sukazi disputes the tax assessment, has made payment arrangements with SARS or whether the alleged debt has since been settled.

TS Galaxy is not cited as a respondent in the reported proceedings. Tim Sukazi, an attorney, founded the Rockets in 2015 before building the club into a Premiership franchise.

As of 6 July 2026, the reported final demand leaves the status of the alleged debt unresolved, with Tim Sukazi Incorporated's response still unclear.

New SARS travel declaration rules now mandatory for all travellers

Briefly News also reported that SARS made online traveller declarations mandatory for people entering or leaving South Africa from 1 July 2026. Travellers must complete the declaration no more than 24 hours before departure and disclose goods, currency and other items requiring customs attention.

The new rules also require travellers carrying more than R100,000 in cash or qualifying financial instruments to declare the amounts.

Source: Briefly News