Makazole Mapimpi drew attention at the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July with a clean, understated outfit that aligned with the event’s “Country Allure” theme

The Springbok winger’s appearance sparked lively reactions on social media, with fans praising his effortless sense of style

The Sharks star continues to build a reputation as one of South Africa’s most recognisable sports fashion figures beyond the rugby field

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Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi’s Hollywoodbets Durban July look caught the attention of many on social media. Mapimpi, who has previously proven that he is a fashionista, stuck to the theme of this year’s horse racing event with a simple yet stylish look.

Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi stole the show at the Durban July wih his stylish look. Image:@makazolemapimpi

Source: Instagram

Mapimpi, a father of one, is married to Sasha de Souza and has not featured for the Springboks in recent months. His last appearance for South Africa came on 12 July 2025, when he played against Italy in Gqeberha, scoring a try in a dominant 45-0 Test victory.

The Sharks star, who was not part of the team that played against England on Saturday, 4 July 2026, instead attended the country’s biggest fashion and horse racing event in Durban. He stuck closely to the “Country Allure” memo and went old school Texan for the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

His outfit was casual, and speaking about his attire, he said he wanted to be different and that it was inspired by a cowboy with a modern suit twist.

Makazole Mapimpi Hollywoodbets Durban July Fashion Moment

This is how social media users reacted to his look:

@thandwa16:

“Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.”

@nangi_tyami:

“Awwww isMakalala marora! Sometimes lonto…”

@vee.mei:

“Oh ungowakuthi wena Mazembe 🔥🔥🔥.”

@avuyileaaliyah:

“Amagalelo akho kodwa bhuti wami 🔥.”

@sbu_ndaba:

“Awu dlali kanti?”

@imvivismith:

“Now that’s a fit 🔥🔥🔥. You definitely look like a Boaz 😂.”

@shaamzile:

“Wenzani Mfethu abanye bedlala? Ufunani ezi wodrophini?”

@tsengwamombasa:

“I don’t think anyone can outdress this guy 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

See the picture below.

Makazole Mapimpi style reputation and personal life

Mapimpi has firmly established himself as South Africa’s ultimate sports fashion icon. He was named Best Dressed in GQ Magazine’s Editor’s Choice in 2025, further cementing his reputation beyond rugby.

Mapimpi’s personal life adds another compelling layer to his story. He is married to Sasha de Souza, and the couple celebrated their son’s first birthday with a Disney-themed party in 2025. Despite facing deep personal tragedies early in life, including the loss of his mother at the age of 14 and other family challenges, Mapimpi has built a strong foundation both personally and professionally.

See the pictures below.

In a viral video posted by Hellenix78 on Instagram in July 2024, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus was seen crying while recounting a moment from the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Erasmus revealed that players were asked to provide family photos to be integrated into the flocked numbers on the back of their jerseys.

In Mapimpi’s case, he could only provide a picture of himself. When Erasmus asked why, the winger explained that he had no one left, having just lost his brother.

Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi during warm up. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Fans marvel at Handre Pollard's home

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks star Handre Pollard’s wife, Marise, gave fans another glimpse inside their stunning new home, sparking excitement and envy among rugby supporters on Instagram on Monday, 2 February 2026.

This was not the first time Marise shared snaps of the couple's home, as she previously took fans on a short visual tour on 31 January.

Source: Briefly News