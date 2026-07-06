"Now That's a Fit ": Springboks Star Makazole Mapimpi Dazzles At Durban July With Stylish Look
- Makazole Mapimpi drew attention at the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July with a clean, understated outfit that aligned with the event’s “Country Allure” theme
- The Springbok winger’s appearance sparked lively reactions on social media, with fans praising his effortless sense of style
- The Sharks star continues to build a reputation as one of South Africa’s most recognisable sports fashion figures beyond the rugby field
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Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi’s Hollywoodbets Durban July look caught the attention of many on social media. Mapimpi, who has previously proven that he is a fashionista, stuck to the theme of this year’s horse racing event with a simple yet stylish look.
Mapimpi, a father of one, is married to Sasha de Souza and has not featured for the Springboks in recent months. His last appearance for South Africa came on 12 July 2025, when he played against Italy in Gqeberha, scoring a try in a dominant 45-0 Test victory.
The Sharks star, who was not part of the team that played against England on Saturday, 4 July 2026, instead attended the country’s biggest fashion and horse racing event in Durban. He stuck closely to the “Country Allure” memo and went old school Texan for the Hollywoodbets Durban July.
His outfit was casual, and speaking about his attire, he said he wanted to be different and that it was inspired by a cowboy with a modern suit twist.
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Makazole Mapimpi Hollywoodbets Durban July Fashion Moment
This is how social media users reacted to his look:
@thandwa16:
“Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.”
@nangi_tyami:
“Awwww isMakalala marora! Sometimes lonto…”
@vee.mei:
“Oh ungowakuthi wena Mazembe 🔥🔥🔥.”
@avuyileaaliyah:
“Amagalelo akho kodwa bhuti wami 🔥.”
@sbu_ndaba:
“Awu dlali kanti?”
@imvivismith:
“Now that’s a fit 🔥🔥🔥. You definitely look like a Boaz 😂.”
@shaamzile:
“Wenzani Mfethu abanye bedlala? Ufunani ezi wodrophini?”
@tsengwamombasa:
“I don’t think anyone can outdress this guy 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
Makazole Mapimpi style reputation and personal life
Mapimpi has firmly established himself as South Africa’s ultimate sports fashion icon. He was named Best Dressed in GQ Magazine’s Editor’s Choice in 2025, further cementing his reputation beyond rugby.
Mapimpi’s personal life adds another compelling layer to his story. He is married to Sasha de Souza, and the couple celebrated their son’s first birthday with a Disney-themed party in 2025. Despite facing deep personal tragedies early in life, including the loss of his mother at the age of 14 and other family challenges, Mapimpi has built a strong foundation both personally and professionally.
In a viral video posted by Hellenix78 on Instagram in July 2024, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus was seen crying while recounting a moment from the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Erasmus revealed that players were asked to provide family photos to be integrated into the flocked numbers on the back of their jerseys.
In Mapimpi’s case, he could only provide a picture of himself. When Erasmus asked why, the winger explained that he had no one left, having just lost his brother.
Fans marvel at Handre Pollard's home
Briefly News previously reported that Springboks star Handre Pollard’s wife, Marise, gave fans another glimpse inside their stunning new home, sparking excitement and envy among rugby supporters on Instagram on Monday, 2 February 2026.
This was not the first time Marise shared snaps of the couple's home, as she previously took fans on a short visual tour on 31 January.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.