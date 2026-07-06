TikToker Yoe Singz Official posted a clip on 5 July 2026 showing off her striking resemblance to actress Gugu Gumede

She joked in her caption that she was practising lines in case Joyce needs a double in Polygamist season 2

South Africans flooded her comments, comparing her look to a young Joyce and praising the uncanny resemblance

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Yoe Singz Official

Source: TikTok

A South African TikToker left Mzansi stunned with her uncanny Gugu Gumede resemblance. She shared the viral TikTok video on 5 July 2026, joking about doubling for Joyce.

The clip showed the TikToker mimicking Joyce’s expressions and mannerisms from the hit Netflix series, The Polygamist. Her caption read that she was practising in case Joyce needed a stand-in for season two.

Meet the actress behind Joyce

Gugu Gumede was born on 10 December 1991 in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal. She is the daughter of prominent politicians Simon Gumede and Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi. Gumede studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles. She rose to fame playing MaMlambo on the SABC1 soapie Uzalo for years. Gumede also appeared in eHostela, Generations, and the telenovela Isiphetho: Destiny.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Now she plays Joyce Gomora in Netflix’s first South African telenovela, The Polygamist. The show follows Joyce’s marriage crumbling after her husband’s infidelity comes to light. Gumede has called the role the pinnacle of her fourteen-year acting career.

South Africans could not stop comparing the TikToker’s face to a young Joyce. Many said she looked identical to Gumede, calling the resemblance uncanny and adorable. Others jokingly said Netflix should consider her for future scenes in the series. The clip has continued gathering views and comments since it was first posted.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More about Gugu Gumede

Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Gugu Gumede has been receiving her flowers for her class act performance on The Polygamist.

previously reported that South African actress Gugu Gumede has been receiving her flowers for her class act performance on The Polygamist. Gugu Gumede said playing Joyce meant not judging the character; she believes authenticity helped viewers connect with her.

The Polygamist stars Gugu Gumede and Kwanele Mthethwa left fans delighted after a video surfaced of them dancing together.

Source: Briefly News