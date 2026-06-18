Gugu Gumede said playing Joyce meant not judging the character; she believes authenticity helped viewers connect with her

Some of Joyce's toughest scenes forced Gumede to revisit her own grief to bring emotional depth to the role

Gumede said Joyce reflects the realities many women face daily. Viewers relate to her pain and resilience

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Gugu Gumede portrays Joyce Gomora. Image: Gugu Gumede

Source: Instagram

Actress Gugu Gumede, best known for her role as Mamlambo in the popular telenovela Uzalo, believes audiences have connected with Joyce Gomora in The Polygamist because they see a real person in her flaws, heartbreak and resilience.

The actress recently reflected on her experience playing the fan-favourite character, highlighting that bringing Joyce to life required more than simply learning lines. It meant understanding her choices, connecting with her pain and revisiting deeply personal emotions of her own.

Gugu Refused To Judge Joyce's Choices

In a report by Times Live, Gumede explained that one of the most important parts of her process was approaching Joyce without judgment. While viewers may not always agree with every decision the character makes, Gumede said her responsibility as an actress was to understand where Joyce was coming from rather than criticise her actions.

She explained that Joyce's decisions are driven by her experiences, her responsibilities and her desire to protect the people she loves. By allowing herself to see the world through Joyce's eyes, Gumede was able to portray a character who feels authentic rather than one-dimensional. That authenticity, she believes, is one of the reasons viewers have connected so strongly with Joyce.

The Role Forced Her To Revisit Her Own Grief

Gumede opened up about the emotional demands of the role, unpacking that some scenes require her to draw from personal experiences.

She also shared that one particular scene pushed her to revisit her own grief. Gugu explained that she had to relive the pain of losing her mother, forcing her to tap into emotions she had experienced in real life to give the moment the emotional weight it deserved. The experience was challenging, but it also deepened her connection to the character.

She admitted that by accessing those emotions, she was able to portray Joyce's pain in a way that felt honest and relatable.

Why Joyce resonates with viewers

Fans relate to Joyce Gomora. Image: Gugu Gumede

Source: Instagram

The award-winning actress said she did not expect so many women to identify with Joyce, detailing that many have shared how closely the character's story reflects their own lives.

@dezathegreat commented:

"I doff my hat for you 🙌👏 I cried with you, smiled with you, felt every single pain you showed in this amazing work. ❤️ Oh you did such an excellent job with this"

@daaabeventandcatering expressed:

"I haven’t been this glued to a series in years. I watched it all in a day and slept around 5am. It’s so relatable and a lot of women are Joyce. Don’t say it can’t be you cus you never know what you don’t know"

See more comments in the post below:

The Netflix's Polygamist's character, Joyce Gomora, is a woman who loves deeply and carries her pain quietly. Despite heartbreak and disappointment, she remains resilient.

Viewers applaud Gugu Gumede's role in The Polygamist

Recently, Briefly News reported that South Africans continue to rave about Gugu Gumede's performance in Netflix's The Polygamist. The series, which debuted on 12 June 2026, quickly climbed to the top of the streaming platform's rankings and became one of the most talked-about topics on X.

Gumede stars opposite Sdumo Mtshali, who portrays Jonasi, a businessman whose actions create tension within his family. Their performances have kept viewers emotionally invested, sparking strong reactions online.

Source: Briefly News