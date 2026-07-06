Ngizwe Mchunu addresses cheating rumours about his wife, Flora Mthimkhulu's relationship with a Nigerian businessman

Mchunu claims local artists pressured his wife for sexual favours, implicating DJ Tira's record label

Flora responds to Mchunu's comments, but refrains from commenting on allegations of sexual favours in the music industry

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Ngizwe Mchunu addressed rumours that his wife was having an illicit affair with a Nigerian. Image: _Bongekile

Source: Twitter

Popular activist Ngizwe Mchunu has responded to rumours that his third wife, Flora Mthimkhulu, also known as Floda Graé, is cheating on him with a Nigerian businessman. The self-proclaimed Amabhinca president also shared why his wife was hanging out with the Nigerian businessman at a party. Floda Graé also shared her opinion on her husband’s comments regarding the rumours that she is cheating on him.

Floda Graé, who previously confirmed her divorce from Ngizwe Mchunu, found herself trending on Saturday, 20 June 2026. This was after reports surfaced alleging that she was having an illicit affair with a Cape Town-based Nigerian businessman. The speculation gained traction after entertainment and lifestyle blog SA Gossiplab shared a video on X (Twitter) showing her attending a house party in Cape Town on Thursday, 18 June 2026. While the Nigerian at the centre of the rumour previously broke his silence, Ngizwe Mchunu had kept quiet until recently.

Ngizwe Mchunu takes swipe at DJ Tira's record label

Speaking during an episode of the Bhinca Nation Podcast that premiered on MacG’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, Ngizwe Mchunu spoke on a wide range of issues, including rumours that his wife was cheating on him with a Nigerian. According to Mchunu, his wife resorted to working with foreign artists after South African musicians allegedly started asking her for sexual favours in return for a feature. He implicated DJ Tira’s company, Afrotainment.

“She faced challenges with companies here in South Africa, including Afrotainment. Where it appears that here, for a woman to make it, it’s like a woman has to be loose in nature,” Ngizwe Mchunu said.

Ngizwe Mchunu said that his wife is signed to a Nigerian-owned company, List Entertainment Africa, which he claimed has worked with top African artists, including Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

“She is working under a Nigerian-owned company, which is an international company,” he said.

Ngizwe Mchunu reacts to rumours his wife is cheating

He pushed back against the narrative that he is xenophobic, saying that if he were, he would never have allowed his wife to work with a Nigerian company. Ngizwe also said that when people cannot tarnish his image, they usually attack his family.

“If we are xenophobic, how can my wife work under Nigerian-owned companies based in Lagos and in London? So that is the only thing that clearly shows that people do not understand business. When the bullet can’t reach me, they will shoot whatever is next to me,” Ngizwe Mchunu said.

Responding to rumours that his third wife had cheated on him with a Nigerian businessman, Ngizwe Mchunu defended his spouse. He said the rumours were part of a coordinated attack to discredit his efforts against illegal immigration.

“My wife is faithful to me. She didn't cheat. That man she was spotted with is not her boyfriend. She knows some Nigerians because she works with artists outside the country,” said Ngizwe.

Ngizwe Mchunu's wife responded to his comments while addressing rumours of her cheating. Image: _Bongekile

Source: Twitter

Watch Ngizwe Mchunu's full response below:

Ngizwe Mchunu's wife responds to his comments

When contacted for comment regarding Ngizwe Mchunu’s defence, Floda said she was glad that he had set the record straight. She declined to comment on his allegations that some people in the South African music industry had asked her for sexual favours, explaining that she had not watched the podcast.

“I didn’t watch the podcast, so I won’t be commenting on the sexual favours part. But I’m happy he defended me,” she said.

Ngizwe Mchunu’s encounter with another white woman raises eyebrows

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ngizwe Mchunu sparked fresh backlash after another video surfaced online of him having a laidback interaction with a white woman.

In the video, the outspoken activist and former media personality used derogatory remarks against black foreign nationals while speaking fondly with the lady.

Source: Briefly News