Ngizwe Mchunu is facing a fresh wave of controversy on social media after a video surfaced online of him having a jovial interaction with a white woman

In the video, the outspoken activist and former media personality used derogatory remarks against black foreign nationals while speaking fondly with the lady

This, not being his first friendly encounter with a white person recently, social media slammed Mchunu's warm and welcoming demeanour while questioning his aggressive campaigns against Black immigrants

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ngizwe Mchunu's latest encounter with another white woman sparked immediate outrage. Images: MDNnewss, joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

A fresh wave of public anger has hit Ngizwe Mchunu after a video of his latest interaction with a white woman surfaced online on 26 June 2026. The footage, captured inside a clothing store, shows Mchunu engaging in a remarkably relaxed and friendly conversation with the woman. However, it was his statements that quickly sparked a heated debate.

Mchunu is heard informing the woman that "Everything is in order, they are going." He goes on to boast about the strides he has made in Durban through his anti-illegal immigrant campaign.

"Have you seen in Durban? I've asked the mayor of the city that they must fill up Kwerekwere in the Moses Mabhida Stadium."

The word "Kwerekwere" is a deeply offensive and derogatory slang term used to dehumanise African foreign nationals in South Africa. Surprisingly, despite the remarks, the woman appeared completely star-struck by the former Ukhozi FM presenter and eagerly asked to take a picture with him, a request the outspoken activist happily obliged.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Once the video hit the internet, the comment sections were instantly flooded with outrage. Furious social media users accused Mchunu of blatant double standards and Afrophobia.

Ngizwe Mchunu had a friendly encounter with another white woman and used a derogatory term against black foreign nationals. Image: joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

While it remains unverified whether the woman in the video is a South African citizen or a foreign national, critics were quick to call out the contrast in Mchunu's behaviour. Netizens pointed out that he is consistently warm, hospitable, and accommodating toward white individuals, yet maintains a notoriously aggressive and hostile stance against Black foreign nationals.

This latest incident amplified the tension surrounding Mchunu's ongoing anti-illegal immigration campaigns. The timing of the video is particularly volatile, as it arrives just days before the highly publicised and tense 30 June national shutdown.

Organised by citizen-led movements, particularly the March and March campaign, to demand the removal of undocumented immigrants, the upcoming shutdown has already drawn strict warnings from the government. Critics argue that Mchunu’s cosying up to white citizens, or potential white foreign nationals, while fueling a hostile climate against fellow Africans, exposes a deep hypocrisy at the centre of his political campaign.

Watch Ngizwe Mchunu's video below

Social media reacts to Ngizwe Mchunu's interaction

The video triggered massive online backlash, with social media users quickly pointing out a glaring double standard.

MnguniSakhy said:

"This is deeply disturbing."

Kingxace_ wrote:

"He keeps exposing himself day by day, but we can’t say we didn’t see this coming. We actually did."

Crime_SpotterSA slammed Ngizwe Mchunu:

"This guy has no shame. 'Everything is in order, they're going.' Did he forget who his true oppressors are?"

MnguniSakhy posted:

"Tjo! Ngizwe has no shame calling his fellow Africans kwerekwere amongst the Europeans who call him names."

TovarishZulu alleged:

"These ones are funded to create a narrative about tribalism. They're used by political heads to disseminate lies."

Zama Zamas warn Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's reaction to being targeted by masked Zama Zamas.

This comes after the radio personality-turned-activist received warnings from the illegal miners ahead of the national shutdown, leading to a wave of worry among her supporters.

Source: Briefly News