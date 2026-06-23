June 30 national shutdown intensifies immigration tensions across South Africa amid demands for deportation of undocumented foreigners

Government officials ramp up security measures while communities express frustration over immigration law enforcement failures

Malawian nationals face worsening conditions in temporary camps amid rising violence and humanitarian concerns

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Ngizwe Mchunu said undocumented foreign nationals must leave. Images: Wikus de Wet / AFP via Getty Images and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL— The planned June 30 national shutdown has heightened immigration tensions across South Africa as organizers demand the immediate removal of undocumented foreign nationals. Bhinca Nation president Ngizwe Mchunu demanded that all illegal immigrants be deported with immediate effect. Speaking in Durban, Mchunu requested that KwaZulu Natal cities identify safe camp sites for undocumented individuals to prevent community members from harming or abusing them during the shutdown.

The demonstration follows an ultimatum by March and March movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who called for a national shutdown if undocumented nationals do not leave. In response to the growing crisis, government officials have adjusted state operations.

Mchunu calls for undocumented foreign nationals to leave

Gauteng Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni announced that law enforcement is ramping up security to maintain order and prevent violence. Deputy Home Affairs Minister Njabulo Nzuza stated that foreign countries must address their internal issues so migrants are not forced into South Africa. Following this, police minister Firoz Cachalia said on 22 June 2026 that R600 million has been set aside to ensure that members of the public and properties are kept safe.

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While Mchunu maintained that no country can survive without international relations, he reiterated that communities are at a breaking point due to immigration law enforcement failures. Protesters plan to check identity documents on June 30, despite courts reserving this power strictly for state law enforcement authorities and immigration officers.

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Malawians relocated to temporary site

Amidst these rising tensions, the plight of Malawian nationals has worsened significantly. Briefly News reported that many displaced Malawians who fled the recent violence were relocated to a temporary drive-in site in Durban as repatriation processes continue. Humanitarian reports from these camp locations have highlighted severe conditions, including cases of dehydration, lack of resources, and deaths among the displaced population.

Source: Briefly News