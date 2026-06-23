Gauteng Premier Lesufi expresses concern over planned national shutdown for illegal immigration on 30 June 2026

Lesufi emphasizes zero tolerance for violence during protests while upholding the right to peaceful assembly

Over 7,000 Malawians seek repatriation amid crackdown on undocumented immigrants, with government providing emergency transport

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Panyaza Lesufi discussed Gauteng's approach to the upcoming shutdown. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province is deeply concerned about the planned 30 June 2026 national shutdown over illegal immigration. He spoke after law enforcement agencies briefed provincial leaders on their comprehensive readiness strategies to quell potential unrest.

According to IOL, Lesufi spoke at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on 22 June 2026, where regional security assessments were finalized. Lesufi defended the right to peaceful assembly but said that any accompanying violence or criminality would be met with absolute zero tolerance.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi warns against lawlessness

Lesufi said that his administration would not allow individuals to use the demonstrations as a cover for taking the law into their own hands. He said that the provincial government remains resolute in its commitment to protecting all residents and property. The Premier said that while the state shares the underlying concerns regarding undocumented migration, all actions must remain strictly within constitutional bounds.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the province supports peaceful protesting. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Lesufi said that a broad stakeholder meeting will convene next week to formulate long-term solutions. While anti-immigrant groups issued an ultimatum for undocumented foreigners to leave by 30 June, the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration confirmed that the nationwide crackdown has left thousands of Malawian nationals stranded at Durban's Sherwood repatriation site.

Malawians desperate to be repatriated

Over 7,000 Malawians have sought emergency transport home, with South Africa providing 10 buses and Malawi commissioning eight to handle the crisis. Authorities have arrested over 40,000 undocumented individuals since January 2026. The government remains prepared to deploy the military if additional capacity is required to maintain order.

Lesufi announces end of tenders

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced the end of state tenders during his Workers' Day speech at Tsakane Stadium, blaming "tenderpreneurs" for milking the state and causing service delivery failures. Instead of outsourcing, the province is directly training 3,000 unemployed township residents as technicians to repair schools and hospitals.

Source: Briefly News