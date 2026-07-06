Tony Leon defends Resolve Communications against lobbying allegations and insists on ethical operation

Internal party divisions escalate as Leon's past engagements draw scrutiny from ActionSA and DA members

Elon Musk's Starlink also allegedly collaborated with Resolve Communications, raising questions about access to government officials

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Tony Leon hit back against corruption allegations. Image: @southafricandly

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA— Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon dismissed allegations of improper lobbying as malicious spin, insisting his public affairs firm operates entirely legitimately and ethically. He defended his firm, Resolve Communications, after an affidavit submitted to the Public Protector accused him of soliciting tenders from municipal officials.

According to the Sunday Times, Leon confirmed a past meeting with former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga but stated it was normal and resulted in no contracts. He argued that a former politician holding private sector roles is not ridiculous and noted current leader, John Steenhuisen, requested his participation in Government of National Unity negotiations. ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont posted the affidavit on his X account.

View the affidavit on X here:

Tony Leon denies state capture claims

Leon said his business provides strategic communications and does not subvert procurement processes. However, Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane claimed Leon possesses dangerous access to DA ministers and previously approached Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba in 2016. Steenhuisen also revealed that Elon Musk’s company Starlink hired Resolve to deal with communications minister Solly Malatsi over black economic empowerment policies.

Malatsi later clarified to parliament that his meetings with Starlink focused on industry-related satellite frameworks rather than individual licence applications. While Leon remains firm that his actions breached no laws, the brewing controversy has heightened internal party divisions, leaving parliamentary caucus members unhappy with the lack of intervention from leaders.

ANC calls for probe into John Steenhuisen allegations

In a related article, Briefly News reported about the African National Congress's response to John Steenhuisen’s allegations against the Democratic Alliance. The call for an independent investigation has elicited a range of reactions from South Africans, underscoring the contentious nature of political accountability in the country.

The situation has created a significant stir online, with many questioning the motivations behind the ANC's appeal while reflecting on their own history of governance. As public sentiment continues to evolve, the implications of Steenhuisen’s explosive claims could dramatically impact the political landscape ahead of upcoming elections.

Source: Briefly News