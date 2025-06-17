The family of popular South African celebrity Sangoma, Gogo Manzini, has confirmed her burial

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared photos of the sangoma who passed away on Friday, 5 June 2025, after a short illness

South Africans and fans of the Sangoma took to social media this weekend to bid farewell to her

Gogo Manzini has been buried.

Source: Twitter

The family of celebrity Sangoma Gogo Manzini, real name Thabo "Tyra" Sindane, who recently passed away, has confirmed that she's been laid to rest.

The popular sangoma, who was buried on Sunday, 15 June, died on Thursday, 5 June, after a short illness.

Celebrity blog, Maphepha Ndaba, on Monday, 16 June, confirmed that Gogo Manzini has been laid to rest with photos on Instagram.

"Gogo Manzini, who slept and never woke up, was laid to rest izolo (yesterday). Manzini will be remembered for being brave and daring to dream. Manzini, who went and did many changes, body transformation, breast augmentation, Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, a tummy tuck, rhinoplasty - nose job, to almost everything, even skin lightning was on a journey of being brand new," wrote the blog.

South Africans bid farewell to the Sangoma

Sebo Bobo said:

"Rest in peace Thabo, it was really hard to believe you're gone."

Thickmadam17 wrote:

"Gogo, you left everyone in shock. You were such a peaceful woman. RIP"

SindyMitani said:

"Ouchy, my condolences. May her soul rest, and may you get comfort in the fact that she loved you loud."

Sindane's close friend, Owamie shared a video of her funeral service on her Instagram account on Sunday, 15 June.

"Goodbye chomi," wrote the blogger.

Boimellow replied:

"Tragic yet peaceful way to rest! She was indeed buried by Tshipi Noto funerals. Now people need to stop harassing the grieving husband and go for the estate."

Azaniamediaa wrote:

"Oh, Owamie. This wound runs deep, Sis. May the memories always remind you of the beautiful bond you shared. One thing this teaches us is to love openly and cherish those who love us deeply, even beyond family. You were truly loved unconditionally, and you gave that love back. May that love continue to surround sis and comfort you."

Esthersbucketlist said:

"How come is she only mourned by owamie? Where’s the rest of the mourners? Also, where’s her grave? Because that’s not a grave."

Ceboboo replied:

"Yoh Gogo Manzini hle. She was amazing. You were blessed to know her. Condolences Owami."

Lester Dampie wrote:

"Owamie will ride for you till the end. If you don't stab her in the back. She loves deep."

The celebrity sangoma has been laid to rest.

Source: Twitter

Sangoma and trans activist Gogo Manzini shares recovery update after multiple surgeries

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in February that Gogo Manzini is said to be recovering after undergoing several cosmetic surgeries.

The famous sangoma and transgender activist went under the knife to achieve a "porcelain doll" look and is excited about the results.

Manzini joins a growing list of celebs who've altered their appearance, and she said people should be afraid to take the risk.

