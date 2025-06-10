The family of popular South African celebrity Sangoma, Gogo Manzini, has confirmed her funeral service

The celebrity Sangoma's family on Instagram confirmed she passed away on Friday, 5 June 2025, after a short illness

South Africans and fans of the Sangoma took to social media this week to pay tribute to her

RIP Gogo Manzini's family confirm funeral service. Images; PhilMphela and TVBlogsbyMlu

The family of celebrity Sangoma Gogo Manzini, real name, Tyra Sindane, who recently passed away has announced her funeral service.

Sindane, who recently gave an update on her 7 reconstructive surgeries, died on Thursday, 5 June after a short illness.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Tyra Sindane, also known as Gogo Manzini, who died on 5 June. This comes after a short illness," reads the statement.

The family confirmed in a statement on Manzini's Instagram page on Tuesday, 10 June, that the sangoma will be buried on Sunday, 15 June.

"Dress code for Sunday strictly all white," read the post.

Manzini's funeral service will be held in Benoni, Gauteng province from 8:00 to 10:00. The sangoma will be buried at Secunda Cemetry.

South Africans pay tribute to the sangoma

jhhouseofcairo1 said:

"I wish someone could say this is a lie. I can’t really process this."

diamond.dubazana replied:

"I'm sad and heartbroken that Gogo is no more. I'm broken it feels too close. I feel like I'm losing myself. W,hy now, after all this achievement? You didn't even get to enjoy your work, and your daughter hadn't grown too that much. Lala ngoxolo," (rest in peace).

thatsomakgopa said:

"Yoh, mara ka nnete Gogo you are gone?"

@sewelankoana wrote:

"A lot is going in that caption. Transgender, Sangoma, celebrity, Gogo, yho."

@Jikingqina replied:

"That word transgender Sangoma says it all. Going against God's will, changing your gender."

Sphe_m21 said:

"Yoh this is sad. After spending so much money on her new body and face."

MrsRusuvero replied:

"Respect peacefully from us the ninja family."

@BafanaSurprise replied:

"Transgender and a Sangoma? Yooh good luck to whoever will have an ancestor like he/she/his/her/them/they, because wow."

Chamanethabisile said:

I hope he repented before he passed

Duduzile6107 wrote:

Yhoooo n here I was thinking kuzothiwa it's not true... Rip mngani

@FigoMotho wrote:

"How on earth does someone become a sangoma while a transgender or become trans while a Sangoma? Some nonsense going around."

@NtshepyK said:

"I just realised I only know her name. Never knew how she looked. May she journey well into the afterlife."

Gogo Manzini dies. Image: PhilMphela

