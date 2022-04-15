Who is Liliana Lopez? Age, partner, height, career, profiles, net worth
Celebrities are often under the scope of the media. Fans, as well as the general public, want to know everything about them, even the information they would prefer to keep private. For this reason, those closely associated with celebrities also become famous by association. Such has been the case for Liliana Lopez.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Who is Lilliana Lopez? She is a dealer in DNA Nutrition. She came to the limelight after she started dating Richard Burgi, who is an American actor.
Liliana Lopez's profile summary
- Name: Liliana Lopez
- Gender: Female
- Known for: Being Richard Burgi's wife
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Latino
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Black
- Sexuality: Heterosexual
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Richard Burgi
- Children: None
- Occupation: Nutriion promoter
- Instagram: @og_dnadealer
- Facebook: @dnadealers
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Liliana Lopez's biography
How old is Liliana López? Details of her birth or upbringing are yet to be revealed. Her parents' identities or whether she has any siblings are not known.
Liliana Lopez's career
Lopez works as a dealer in the DNA Designer Nutrition firm. The company compounds for the individual based on their specific body needs and addresses their foundational health. The product is made to meet the nutritional needs of a person's DNA and identifies and addresses genetic weaknesses acting.
The nutrition product is good for your health and prevents future health problems predestined in your genetics. She has promoted the product through her various media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.
Liliana Lopez's partner
Lopez is married to Richard Burgi, an American film and television actor best known for the roles of Det Jim Ellison on The Sentinel and Karl Mayer on Desperate Housewives. He has also starred in Days of Our Lives, The Sentinel, 24, Judging Amy, Point Pleasant, and Las Vegas. Burgi was born on July 30, 1958, making him 64 years old.
Details of how and when Liliana Lopez and Burgi met are yet to be disclosed. They nonetheless started dating in February 2011, and a year later, they tied the knot in a beautiful yet classy ceremony. The two so far do not have any children together.
However, Lopez is a stepmother of Samuel and Jack, who Richard had from his previous marriage to Lori Kahn. From their posts online, the two seem to be very happy together. They constantly appreciate and show love for each other.
In one post, Lopez posted a photo of herself and Burgi together with some sweet message,
Love us hate us, we don't live in fear…if you know my husband, he cares and wants to help people, animals and nature thrive! On to bigger and better!!! Happy Love Day baby @dick_burgi ❣️Happy ❤️to you out there
Richard, on his part, has also not spared any effort to show love to his wife. They constantly post photos on vacation or adventures together.
Previous relationships
Since Liliana is a private person, not much about her dating life is known. Burgi, on the other hand, had been previously married to Lori Kahn, and their marriage lasted from 1995 to 2011. Before that, he had dated Anne Heche.
Physical stats
Without a doubt, Liliana is a gorgeous lady. She has a pretty face and a figure 8 shaped body. Her hair and eye colours are both black.
Social media presence
Lopez is active on social media, especially on Instagram and Facebook. She constantly posts her adventures as well as vacations. On Instagram, she has over 7k followers.
Liliana Lopez has maintained a private life. She prefers to keep her personal stuff away from the media.
READ ALSO: Tony Robbins' net worth, age, children, wife, parents, career, podcast, profiles
Briefly.co.za recently shared details of Tony Robbin's net worth and age. He is an American author, coach, speaker, and philanthropist.
He is known for his infomercials, seminars, and self-help books, including the books Unlimited Power and Awaken the Giant Within.
Source: Briefly News