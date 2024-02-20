Pitso Mosimane's salary and career earnings in Rands

Former South African soccer player-turned-manager Pitso Mosimane has had a successful career with ups and downs. Despite some hiccups, Pitso is now a successful Saudi Arabian club manager. Where is Pitso Mosimane now? Here, we discuss Pitso Mosimane's salary, career moves, and personal details.

The sports star's career as a soccer player began in 1982 and ended in 1995, lasting for 13 years. During that time, Pitso played for Jomo Cosmos FC, Mamelodi Sundowns FC, and Orlando Pirates FC. He also played abroad for seven years in Greece, Belgium and Qatar. Pitso represented the South African National Team (Bafana Bafana) in 1993, making four appearances for his country during the 1993/1994 season.

Pitso Mosimane's salary and profile summary

Full name Pitso John Hamilton Mosimane Nickname 'Jingles' Date of birth July 26, 1964 Age 59 years old in 2024 Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Kagiso, Krugersdorp, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence United Arab Emirates (UAE) Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Moira Mosimane Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Bald (2024) Eye colour Dark brown Children Three (Lelentle, Kopano, and Reatlegile) Profession Former soccer player and coach Net worth Between R3 million and R94,3 million

Pitso's first experience with coaching as an assistant was in 1995 while playing for team Rita Berlaar in Belgium. He was a coaching assistant for their youth team, and upon returning to his home country, his Sundowns coach asked him to coach their youth team, too. Pitso was eventually in charge of SuperSport’s Football Club youth programme, becoming assistant coach for the senior team. His success led to tenures with Dutch clubs Feyenoord and Heerenveen, marking the start of his successful international career.

How much is Pitso Mosimane’s salary?

The talented sports manager's current salary at his latest club, Abha FC, remains to be discovered as of 2024. Online sources have said that Pitso Mosimane's salary at Al Ahly, one of his former clubs, was R3 million monthly. This made Pitso Mosimane's salary per week at the club R750,000.

The same source above reported that his salary at Bafana Bafana was R500,000 monthly. iHarareNews said the manager earned $5 million per season with Al Wahda FC. Pitso Mosimane's salary after tax with his current and former clubs has never been confirmed.

Pitso Mosimane's net worth

Pitso Mosimane's net worth as of 2024 is reported differently on various outlets and needs to be confirmed by an authority source. However, it is stated to be anywhere between R3,000,000 and R94,337,750.

Pitso Mosimane's former teams

As mentioned earlier, Pitso has had an impressive rise to fame through his undeniable skills. Below are the teams the manager led throughout his managerial career.

Abha FC

Pitso Mosimane's current team is Abha Football Club, which is based in Saudi Arabia. He joined the team on a four-month contract on January 26, 2024. His first match with the team will be on February 15, 2024, against Al-Taawoun FC, with fans eagerly anticipating the outcome.

The manager has expressed his desire to keep the team in the Saudi Pro League. About his goal, Pitso said:

'It’s going to be a bumpy ride. Abha is one of the league’s ‘small’ teams. But there’s ambition, there’s a bit of experience. We need to try to do things a little differently. If we can save them from relegation, there’s an opportunity to make them much better. It’s an adventure, and I like adventures.'

Al Wahda FC

Before Pitso joined Abha FC, he spent three months looking for his next job as a manager following his exit from Al Wahda FC. He joined the team in June 2023 and left in November 2023, along with his technical team. A statement from his agency read:

'Coach Pitso Mosimane would like to thank the Al Wahda Football Club, the Board, players, staff, and supporters for their warm welcome and support since joining the club earlier this year, and wish them well for the remainder of the season and future endeavours.'

Al Ahly FC

Pitso was with Al Ahly FC between September 2020 and September 2022. He was the first non-Egyptian African to manage the club, and he led them to various victories during his time there, including the Egypt Cup (2019-20), Egypt League (2019/20), CAF Champions League (2019-20, 2020-21), and CAF Super Cup (2021).

Supersport United

Before moving abroad to manage international teams, Pitso worked as the head manager for SuperSport United from 2001 to 2007. Before his promotion, he was Bruce Grobbelaar's assistant coach.

Bafana Bafana

The star coach obtained a four-year contract with South African club Bafana Bafana in July 2010. His first game, a 1-0 victory over highly-ranked team Ghana, seemingly showed a bright future for the manager and his team. Still, when South Africa failed to qualify for the 2012 African Cup of Nations, his departure soon followed in June 2012.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Pitso's longest run was with local side Mamelodi Sundowns. He joined the team in December 2012 and left it in September 2020. He reached various milestones with the club, including winning the CAF Champions League in 2016, the first South African team to achieve this since the Orlando Pirates in 1995.

Who is the new coach for the Kaizer Chiefs 2023 to 2024?

The news was abuzz regarding who the new Kaizer Chiefs coach could be, with fans hoping Pitso Mosimane would fill the role. He seemingly confirmed taking on the role, but there needs to be clarity regarding his future with the team, as he accepted a managerial role with Abha FC in late January 2024.

Pitso Mosimane's house and cars

There are no details on where Pitso Mosimane's house in the UAE is located or the depth of its luxury. His love for cars has been more widely documented, where he has a Hyundai Tucson and a Mercedes Benz C350 in his beloved collection.

Does Pitso Mosimane have children?

The talented sports manager has three children: Lelentle, Kopano, and Reatlegile. He shares all three children with his wife, Moira Mosimane, but details on their lives are limited.

Pitso Mosimane's salary shows that the talented manager is in high demand, with an impressive history of success behind him. Pitso's achievements with each team he has managed show he is worth every cent he makes.

