How to transfer money from TymeBank to Capitec in 2024? All the details

Today, applications have made sending money from one bank to another easier. Even better, TymeBank is dedicated to making banking quickly and affordably available to more individuals. Below is a guide on how to transfer money from Tymebank to Capitec.

TymeBank is an exclusively digital retail bank with no physical location. There are no monthly fees, and no documentation is required to start an account. To open an account, you can visit any Pick n Pay or your nearby Boxer superstore kiosk. The banks provide cutting-edge digital and paperless banking solutions.

How to transfer money from TymeBank to Capitec

TymeBank and Capitec Bank constantly look for ways to capitalise on their comparative advantages. One of those ways is ensuring their customers have a seamless and stress-free experience when sending or receiving money.

Since 2019, TymeBank has been collaborating with Capitec to provide the convenience of money transfers. These bank-to-bank transfers have made it easier for individuals to do business.

How to transfer money from TymeBank to Capitec using app

You will need the bank app or internet banking to make EFT transactions. The bank app is required for most transactions and is currently available for free download for iOS, Android, and Huawei. The following is the procedure.

Install the TymeBank bank app. Follow the login prompt on your screen. Find the pay icon on the home screen to transfer funds from your account to your Capitec account. When the once-off payment option is displayed, click it, choose it, and enter the recipient's account number. Your successful transaction will appear on the screen after completion.

How to transfer money from TymeBank to Capitec using USSD

Dial *120*543# and then follow the prompts. Remember to use the cell phone number linked to your TymeBank account.

How do you transfer money from TymeBank to another bank?

You can easily transfer money from TymeBank to another bank using the USSD code (*120*543#) or your TymeBank app.

How long does money reflect from TymeBank to Capitec?

It will take 1-2 working days to process the funds. If the transfer has been completed, but the funds have yet to appear, it is best to call the bank immediately to make your claim known.

How long does TymeBank transfer to Capitec?

If you send money after 3 pm, the bank will receive funds later that evening, and the recipient of the cash will have it the following day around the same time. There could be a delay if you perform the transfer over the weekend.

Can TymeBank send money to a cell phone number?

Yes, the financial institution employs an electronic wallet that enables consumers in South Africa to transmit money instantaneously to any available cellphone number. The bank cannot take back the funds unintentionally sent to a person.

What is the immediate payment from TymeBank to Capitec?

For an immediate transaction, you can use PayShap. This is an instant real-time payment service tailored for the facilitation of small-value payments and low-value transactions of up to R3000.

How do you transfer money using Capitec?

You can transfer money using the Capitec app on the Google Play Store. You can also use their internet banking or the USSD code by dialling *120*3279# and reply 9.

Does TymeBank allow international transactions?

TymeBank allows international transactions and online shopping. All transactions conducted with foreign-based merchants will be charged a conversion fee of 2% of the value of the transaction at settlement.

Once you have an account with the bank, the next thing is knowing how to transfer money from Tymebank to Capitec. It can take up to 48 hours for transfers from and to other banks.

