Makhadzi Takes On Botswana: “Queen Humbling Herself in Front of a Queen”

Makhadzi has been on a high streak ever since the massive success of her chart-topping African Queen album

The Limpopo born talent has been touring all parts o the continent, electrifying fans with her jaw-dropping performances

Makhadzi recently set foot in Botswana, where she was showered with love and treated like the queen that she is

It can be said that Makhadzi is one of Africa's most favourite people at the moment. The down to earth celeb has been riding the wave of her music career and recently landed up in Botswana. Much to her surprise, she was welcomed with open arms and treated like one of their own.

The South African reported that the Ghanama hitmaker has made it so big that she will soon be marking on a world tour that will take her all the way to the US. The 25-year-old went from visiting KZN for the first time to preparing her passport for an American show.

But before she heads over to the states, Makhadzi made a quick stop in neighbouring country Botswana, where she was greeted with an overwhelming amount of love. The celeb shared her feelings about the experience on Twitter, saying:

"Good morning my people!. I am very much emotional because of the love I received yesterday from my Botswana lovely fans. You guys proved me that god’s timing is the best. And if he says yes nobody can say no!"

Her ever so supportive fan base shared their thoughts about the humility of the superstar.

Makhadzi super fan showers her with R10k during performance: “You deserve it African Queen”

Briefly News reported Mkhadzi was left in shock after an adoring fan hopped on stage to give her a token of appreciation for her performance, in the form of 10 thousand Madiba's. The singer shared her shock on social media, only for followers to reassure her that she is worthy of such spoils.

TimesLIVE reports that Makhadzi went from performing at a taxi rank for small change to being showered with thousands of Rands by fans on big-time stages. The singer was reported saying that looking back on how far she's come has been rather humbling for her.

Makhadzi took to Facebook to share the video of a fan who was beyond electrified by her performance gifting her with more than enough money to say "I appreciate you." She wrote:

"So today I was blessed with 10k on stage. Your love is too much."

