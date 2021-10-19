Limpopo born talent Makhadzi is known for her electrifying performances, a fan was so moved by watching the star that he let his bank account show it

Mkhakadzi has seen her life take a 180 spin in the nick of time, the singer never imagined she would be receiving large cash gifts from fans on stage

Although the money shower came as a shock to the celeb, her fans reassured her that she was more than deserving of the gesture

Mkhadzi was left in shock after an adoring fan hopped on stage to give her a token of appreciation for her performance, in the form of 10 thousand Madiba's. The singer shared her shock on social media, only for followers to reassure her that she is worthy of such spoils.

Makhadzi was gifted a whole R10K bye loving fan during a performance. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that Makhadzi went from performing at a taxi rank for small change to being showered with thousands of Rands by fans on big-time stages. The singer was reported saying that looking back on how far she's come has been rather humbling for her.

Makhadzi took to Facebook to share the video of a fan who was beyond electrified by her performance gifting her with more than enough money to say "I appreciate you." She wrote:

"So today I was blessed with 10k on stage. Your love is too much."

The talented performer's fans used her comments to let her know that she absolutely deserves to be treated like the queen that she is.

@TshilidziBuccaneerRendani wrote:

"You deserve it African Queen, may our good Lord continue to bless you, you are loved ❤️❤️"

@QueenZandra said:

"You really deserve it my beautiful Queen keep on giving us good music ♥️ God and ur ancestors will keep on blessing you, we love you even my mom loves u very much ♥️"

@AsinoKellyTheofilla added:

"Why not! You deserve it, you're the best, you are very good my Queen! "Talented"! Everything you do, is so amazing, we love you ❤️"

Makhadzi trends for the success of ‘African Queen’ and 4 million followers on Facebook

Briefly News reported Makhadzi is thriving in the entertainment industry and the numbers are there to prove it. The lively performer is all about millions this week as she celebrates millions of streams topped with a whole four million followers on Facebook.

In August this year, TimesLIVE reported that Makhadzi's album Kokova was deemed the most streamed project on Apple Music. The celeb shared the recognition with the likes of DBN Gogo, Shekinah and Lady Zamar.

The star has since kept her moment and took to Twitter to announce that the millions club is starting to feel like home to her. Makhadzi continues to thrive in the music industry as fans are lapping up every single tune that she releases.

Tweeps took the opportunity to praise Makhadzi for all that she has managed to achieve in her time spent in the industry.

@_Mashudu_M made a point to note that:

"Makhadzi just reached 4 million Followers on Facebook. She's now the most followed person in Limpopo & the third most followed artist in South Africa {Facebook}. She is currently the biggest artist in Southern Africa."

