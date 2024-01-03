Mbongeni Ngema was remembered at his memorial service in Durban following his tragic death in a car crash

Pastor Thomas Hadebe praised Ngema for his strength highlighting his acknowledgment of past mistakes

Ngema's family also expressed gratitude for the global outpouring of love and support

The late legendary playwright Mbongeni Nhema's memorial service took place on Wednesday 3 January at the Playhouse in Durban. The Sarafina! creator died in a car crash on 27 December in the Eastern Cape.

Mbongeni Ngema has been praised for admitting that he was a woman abuser. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Mbongeni Ngema remembered at his memorial service

South Africans are celebrating Mbongeni Ngema's life and legacy. The star was remembered at his memorial service in Durban.

Speaking in a video posted by Newzroom Afrika, prominent preacher Thomas Hadebe hailed Ngema for his strength. He noted that Mbongeni Ngema fought apartheid in the country. He also praised him for admitting that he was abusive towards women. He said:

"How gifted you are is not important, but how strong you are as a dreamer. Madlokovu stood for apartheid and confronted apartheid. And there's no man that can confront an enemy if they cannot confront themselves.

"We saw Madlokovu confronting himself and saying I was an abuser of women. That's a man who can confront himself, and if a man can confront himself like that, then that man is too powerful to be stopped by anyone."

Mbongeni Ngema's family grateful for the love

The legendary star's family also expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and condolences from fans around the world. According to TimesLIVE, the family noted that they recognised that Ngema was not theirs alone, but an international icon.

"The Ngema family and committed artists would like to thank the public and media for the outpouring of grief and continuous coverage since the sudden passing of Ngema."

