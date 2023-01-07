Connie Ferguson and her daughters Lesedi and Alicia are having the time of their lives in Dubai

The veteran actress has been keeping her followers up to date with frequent updates on her social media pages

Some of the pictures had Mzansi reminiscing about The Queen actress's last family vacation with her late husband Shona Ferguson

Connie Ferguson and her family are among the many celebrities who took some time off their busy schedules to go on vacation.

Connie Ferguson's fans have shared reactions to the star's recent Dubai getaway. Image: @connie_ferguson.

The star has had her millions of followers glued to their phones as she shares snaps and updates from her much-needed family getaway.

Some of the pictures that the award-winning actress shared on her Instagram page had her followers commenting about the last trip she had with her family including her late husband Shona Ferguson. Many commended Connie Ferguson for gathering the courage to travel again after Shona's untimely passing.

@gman_the_jaguar said:

"The First Without The King, But God Did He Lives On In Our Hearts And The Queen Forever Keeps The Family Save, Happy And Together. To A Good, Effective Results Year To The Ferguson Family ❤️."

@pausah_k wrote:

"Beautiful Picture Connie. Uncle sho is missing may he keep resting well."

@choshi.mpho commented:

"Is Gentleman Ferguson son's from another woman?"

@facebeatbymphomoe noted:

"I can't even imagine how emotional this trip must have been or is."

@thah_mngoma added:

"Some pictures someplace missing one person @connie_ferguson Praying for your strength ❤️."

@mluerich wrote:

"U guys u did wat Daddy loves to do. He's proud of u. Asbonge."

