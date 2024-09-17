A little girl who believes in seeing and doing things herself wanted to make her own ice cream

The toddler was out with her mom at McDonalds when she ended up behind the counter

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A young girl wanted to make her own ice cream at McDonald's. Images: @antsoane

A video showing a toddler going behind the counter at McDonald's has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @antsoane, the young one is seen holding hands with one of the staff members, coming out from behind the counter. The little one was not happy at all, lol.

According to the video caption, the bundle of joy wanted to make her own ice cream hence she ended up behind the counter, lol. Judging from her facial expression, she did not get what she wanted.

"My daughter is the girl she thinks she is😂❤️."

Daughter wants to make own ice cream at McDonald's

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the sassy daughter

The video gained over 300k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Fancy_scxtt🦋🌍🌹 shared:

"I was like this when I was young 😭😭."

@HOTMESS_9.9 commented:

"Be careful of a special kid like this, you might be raising a boss babe here. Not many kids can stand up for what they believe in, and know right like this."

@🦋 could relate:

"My lil brother part 2."

@it's Mbali was entertained:

"Them : The ice cream 🍨🍦 machine is not working 😞. Her: Let me go 🙈."

PALESA YA BADIMO86 said:

"Love you."

@Village Girl 🇿🇦 laughed:

"🤣🤣Yooh."

@Rebone Mutheo Mmethi adored:

"😂😂😂❤️Samthandi." ( I love her)

@Amo 🥺❤️ loved:

"Her hair 😍."

