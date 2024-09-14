Girl Makes Kids Sing After Parents Left Her to Babysit, Netizens Laugh: “The Power You Have”
- A young woman who was left home by her parents to babysit her siblings created her own fun
- The lady made the bundle of joys sing a hilarious song, she taught them how to follow her lead
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
A young woman decided to create a mini choir with her siblings after her parents left her to babysit.
In a TikTok video she uploaded, @kgadi.xoxo is creating a nice time for herself, trying to make herself forget that her parents made her a nanny for her siblings. She stood in front of them and taught them a hilarious song.
The song was basically about a devil being a liar. The kids seem to enjoy their big sister's antics. I mean, if you can't beat them, join them. In this situation, the woman did exactly that and channelled her inner child, lol.
Young woman makes kid sing funny song
Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:
Mzansi laughs at the video
The video gained over 200k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.
@zoeyjohnsonwhenicatchyou commented:
"The fact that they actually ate 😭😭😭."
@mò expressed:
"This is so gold😭 i can’t tell the difference between the og version and this one 😭."
@Remoabetswe wrote:
"The power you have🤣🤣."
@MissThato laughed:
"There is no way we are the new adults 😭😂 ."
@anele✨️ shared:
"Soo mee!😭😭if they don't sing they will not eat."
@Jessica Mashala was entertained:
"Not me cheering on 😭😭😭😂🤣."
@Destiny Mazibuko 🫧💗🎀 could relate:
"This is so real 😭😭😭."
@Mercedeze laughed:
"I love this😂😂😂."
@Thandodaddy. shared:
"Please, I love this girl so much!!😹😫❤️"
@Khokhomadlala said:
"That’s a great choir, tones, pitch on point."
Domestic worker jokes about eating cake while babysitting
In another story, Briefly News reported about a domestic worker who hilariously threatened to eat cake while babysitting.
A TikTokker, @priscagwizi5 shared a video of herself longingly holding a whole cake. The lady looked like she was about to eat it while carrying her boss's baby on her back. Online users were nervous as they watched the nanny looking tempted to eat it. People were entertained, and the video got over 10 000 views.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com