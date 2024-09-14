A young woman who was left home by her parents to babysit her siblings created her own fun

The lady made the bundle of joys sing a hilarious song, she taught them how to follow her lead

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A young lady made her siblings sing after she was left to babysit them. Images: @kgadi.xoxo/ TikTok, @kgadi.xoxo/ Instagram

A young woman decided to create a mini choir with her siblings after her parents left her to babysit.

In a TikTok video she uploaded, @kgadi.xoxo is creating a nice time for herself, trying to make herself forget that her parents made her a nanny for her siblings. She stood in front of them and taught them a hilarious song.

The song was basically about a devil being a liar. The kids seem to enjoy their big sister's antics. I mean, if you can't beat them, join them. In this situation, the woman did exactly that and channelled her inner child, lol.

Young woman makes kid sing funny song

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at the video

The video gained over 200k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@zoeyjohnsonwhenicatchyou commented:

"The fact that they actually ate 😭😭😭."

@mò expressed:

"This is so gold😭 i can’t tell the difference between the og version and this one 😭."

@Remoabetswe wrote:

"The power you have🤣🤣."

@MissThato laughed:

"There is no way we are the new adults 😭😂 ."

@anele✨️ shared:

"Soo mee!😭😭if they don't sing they will not eat."

@Jessica Mashala was entertained:

"Not me cheering on 😭😭😭😂🤣."

@Destiny Mazibuko 🫧💗🎀 could relate:

"This is so real 😭😭😭."

@Mercedeze laughed:

"I love this😂😂😂."

@Thandodaddy. shared:

"Please, I love this girl so much!!😹😫❤️"

@Khokhomadlala said:

"That’s a great choir, tones, pitch on point."

