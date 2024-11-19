Water hitmaker Tyla will be starring in US singer Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming Netflix special

South African singer Tyla has been announced as one of the stars who will appear on Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming Netflix holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas.

Tyla to feature in Netflix special

Mzansi's very own Truth Or Dare hitmaker is among the international stars set to grace US singer Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas.

The musical, all about festive cheers, will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, 6 December 2024.

Sabrina Carpenter announced the exciting film during her Sweet 'N Short Tour in Los Angeles recently.

First look at Sabrina Carpenter's special

On Instagram, Sabrina shared the poster and she captioned her post, "Never seen me and Santa Claus in the same room.

Speaking to Netflix, Sabrina expressed her love for the holiday season, relaying its importance to her.

“The holidays have always been so special to me. I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show, infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me,” she told Netflix.

It is without a doubt that the past year belonged to Tyla. The singer has been basking under the success of her debut self-titled album. She recently trended after her childhood achievements were shared online.

She is also an artist at heart, having made portraits in high school.

Tyla and her siblings recreate childhood photos

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla and her siblings went viral on TikTok when a fanpage dedicated to her shared a throwback picture of them in their childhood years.

Tyla, her brother Tyrese, and sister Sydney Seethal gave fans all the feels. Sydney Seethal even accompanied Tyla to the MTV EMAs.

The trio recreated an old family picture of them from their childhood, and they posed the same way.

