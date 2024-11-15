Singer Tyla and her siblings went viral recently when a fan shared a throwback picture of them

Tyla has a brother named Tyrese and a sister Sydney Seethal, who she recently went to the MTV EMAs with

The trio recreated the old picture of them from their childhood years and they did the same pose, melting hearts all over

Tyla and her sister Sydney looked cute in their throwback picture with their brother. Image: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Throwback photo of Tyla and sister goes viral

Tyla is undeniably the hottest topic at the moment. The singer recently went viral when an old photo of her siblings hit the social media streets.

A TikTok user by the handle @tylatyger_ gushed over the Seethal siblings Tyrese and Sydney posing next to their superstar sister, Tyla.

In the photo, they recreated an older picture of them as toddlers, doing the same pose and smile.

Fans gushed over the Seethal siblings

Reacting to the photo, fans gushed over the siblings, saying they look like triplets.

Gabriela 💎 laughed:

"Tyla has liked to dress like this since she was little🥰😂"

loeRue gushed:

"Sweet even the positions in the picture did not change😂🥰"

Crisjr/Gio/CR7fanaccount gushed:

"They're so cute 🥰🥺"

Foodies shared:

"The young brother looks like Tyla now. they are all good looking. 🥰 mum and dad must have some wild gorgeous face card❤️"

thandohntshangase cried:

"Tylas brother, young version of him looks like Tyla now 😭🔥"

Jamie Smous stated:

"They look the youngest versions of each other😫❤️"

user3799336586473 said:

"Tyla is the big sister to them, wow."

fatimabuckus gushed:

"These Seethal babies are lurvvvvly."

user1396864460567 observed:

"Starting to think Whitney is a cousin they call their sister or something because she doesn’t even look like them, and they’re basically triplets these ones."

Tyla cries after MTV EMA win

In a previous report from Briefly News, heartwarming reactions to Tyla bursting into tears after winning at the MTV EMAs.

She opened up about how she didn't think she would win, and fans believed all the negative comments from the haters were starting to get to her:

madamfaithn remarked:

"Poor baby. All the negative talk about her must be taking a toll. Y'all need to stop harassing this girl."

Source: Briefly News