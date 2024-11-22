Nasty C recently showed off his huge stacks of money in a video promoting his concert

The rapper was out in Nigeria and clarified that he was carrying roughly R500 in Nairas and had Mzansi mocking the currency

Netizens threw shade at the Nigerian currency with hilarious reactions after seeing how many notes Nasty was carrying

Mzansi mocked the Naira after seeing Nasty C's huge stacks of cash. Images: nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Eish, Nigeria caught heat after Nasty C revealed how much money he was carrying in rands.

Nasty C flaunts stacks of money

Nasty C has been hard at work promoting his anticipated Ivyson Tour, and his latest stunt had netizens in stitches.

The Qwellers prayer rapper posted a video seemingly in Nigeria, showing off huge stacks of money while riding in a car.

He clarified in his caption that he was only carrying about R500, which is the equivalent of 47,741 NGN, hence the huge stacks, and asked netizens to stop calling his phone, presumably asking for some cash:

"Please, this is R500, and it's not even mine; stop calling my phone."

Mzansi reacts to Nasty C's video

Netizens mocked the Naira, with others saying they thought it had more value:

Cecilia_Mthwane said:

"Monopoly money, the Naira is a currency from Temu."

KingNema_Jnr laughed:

"No wonder Nigerians don't mention currency when they tweet."

daivymag was in stitches:

"It makes sense now. Every time I mention currency, they don't reply."

katliiso posted:

"No wonder the BBNaija fans are able to do those money cakes and stuff, the currency is close to nothing."

Mama_Bridgie responded:

"I would cry 'cause how big must the purse be to carry all that when it could be just three notes? Yoh!"

mzilanontobeko commented:

"That’s why they shower the brides with so many notes, I thought it s a lot, kanti."

Celebs react to Nasty C speaking Sesotho

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared celebrity reactions to Nasty C's hilarious attempt at speaking Sesotho.

The rapper posted a video promoting his upcoming concert, and peeps were in stitches at his latest stunt:

South African actress, Refilwe Modiselle, trolled Nasty C:

"Modimo waka, tjo nna weeeeh! SiZotho se sona hle abuti."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News