Nasty C Shows Off Stacks of Money, SA Mocks Nigerian Currency: “Naira Is a Currency From Temu”
- Nasty C recently showed off his huge stacks of money in a video promoting his concert
- The rapper was out in Nigeria and clarified that he was carrying roughly R500 in Nairas and had Mzansi mocking the currency
- Netizens threw shade at the Nigerian currency with hilarious reactions after seeing how many notes Nasty was carrying
Eish, Nigeria caught heat after Nasty C revealed how much money he was carrying in rands.
Nasty C flaunts stacks of money
Nasty C has been hard at work promoting his anticipated Ivyson Tour, and his latest stunt had netizens in stitches.
The Qwellers prayer rapper posted a video seemingly in Nigeria, showing off huge stacks of money while riding in a car.
He clarified in his caption that he was only carrying about R500, which is the equivalent of 47,741 NGN, hence the huge stacks, and asked netizens to stop calling his phone, presumably asking for some cash:
"Please, this is R500, and it's not even mine; stop calling my phone."
Mzansi reacts to Nasty C's video
Netizens mocked the Naira, with others saying they thought it had more value:
Cecilia_Mthwane said:
"Monopoly money, the Naira is a currency from Temu."
KingNema_Jnr laughed:
"No wonder Nigerians don't mention currency when they tweet."
daivymag was in stitches:
"It makes sense now. Every time I mention currency, they don't reply."
katliiso posted:
"No wonder the BBNaija fans are able to do those money cakes and stuff, the currency is close to nothing."
Mama_Bridgie responded:
"I would cry 'cause how big must the purse be to carry all that when it could be just three notes? Yoh!"
mzilanontobeko commented:
"That’s why they shower the brides with so many notes, I thought it s a lot, kanti."
Source: Briefly News
