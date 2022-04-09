Dbn Gogo Dragged After Social Media Sleuths Uncover Her Old Tweets

Dbn Gogo has been facing a lot of heat on Twitter following a number of her alleged past tweets being found

The tweets cover a range of topics and critics have accused her of having double standards now that she is famous

Social media users took to the internet to react to the discovery of the alleged tweets with tweeps sharing their opinions

Dbn Gogo has restricted her account with over 200k followers after some of her old tweets were found and published online.

This has resulted in a huge backlash on social media against her with people accusing her of double standards and a whole lot more.

Dbn Gogo's old alleged tweets have been discovered and Twitter is buzzing. Photo credit: @dbngogo

Some of Dbn Gogo's alleged tweets contain attacks against Cassper Nyovest, her dad getting her a spot at the University of Cape Town, her wanting to karate chop her helper and predicting that Cyril Ramaphosa would be president after Jacob Zuma.

Here is what social media users had to say about the DJ

@uLinxi:

"DBN GOGO was even hating in 2010? During one of the happiest years in SA History nah she better fold right now! "

@Wavyzozo:

"Dbn Gogo might have been problematic, but those tweets are fucken funny..."

@_Hybreed_:

"Whoever found DBN Gogo's old tweets must solve Senzo Meyiwa's murder case."

@Solphendukaa:

"Those Tweets want to make me chill with DBN GOGO. She's funny."

@Gabbie_Kamo12:

"DBN Gogo dragged her father, stepfather, brother, Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest, Bonang, DJ Zinhle, her helper, Oscar Pistorius and the list just keeps going."

@plexieym:

"DBN GOGO’s old tweets really aren’t that bad if we’re being honest.

They’re just mad hilarious considering her position today they’re just ironic.

Otherwise, she was a Twitter using Twitter the way we all do."

