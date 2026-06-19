GAUTENG– Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema has offered support to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who was expelled from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party on 18 June 2026.

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Julius Malema stands with Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP and Mark Andrews / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Malema posted on his @Julius_S_Malema X account hours after the MK Party. In his tweet, he offered words of encouragement and called on her to draw from her inner strength.

“Nothing new. You have seen it all and still emerged victorious. I won't ask you to be strong because I know you are strong. You have been strong since you were a young girl, dealing with adult issues,” he said.

View the tweet on X here:

What did South Africans say?

Netizens analysed Malema's take on Zuma-Sambudla’s expulsion.

Zizipho said:

“So the CIC is team Dudu.”

Dr Koena Moabelo said:

“Chances are she will be given a position at the EFF.”

Mfulongashi said:

“Dudu was an EFF deployee in the MK Party. She is the one who was feeding them with information about Floyd and they used her and Nhlamulo to get rid of Floyd in the MK.”

Secha Six FC asked;

“You once said that the only person whom Zuma cannot drop is the daughter. What happened today?”

MKP secretary general discusses Zuma-Sambudla's expulsion

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party's secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo opened up about the power Duduzile amassed for herself in the party. He said he was surprised when he discovered that she had signing powers, which her father, party president Jacob Zuma, did not allocate to her.

Source: Briefly News