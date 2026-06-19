Julius Malema Defends Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla After She Was Expelled From MK Party
GAUTENG– Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema has offered support to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who was expelled from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party on 18 June 2026.
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Malema posted on his @Julius_S_Malema X account hours after the MK Party. In his tweet, he offered words of encouragement and called on her to draw from her inner strength.
“Nothing new. You have seen it all and still emerged victorious. I won't ask you to be strong because I know you are strong. You have been strong since you were a young girl, dealing with adult issues,” he said.
View the tweet on X here:
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What did South Africans say?
Netizens analysed Malema's take on Zuma-Sambudla’s expulsion.
Zizipho said:
“So the CIC is team Dudu.”
Dr Koena Moabelo said:
“Chances are she will be given a position at the EFF.”
Mfulongashi said:
“Dudu was an EFF deployee in the MK Party. She is the one who was feeding them with information about Floyd and they used her and Nhlamulo to get rid of Floyd in the MK.”
Secha Six FC asked;
“You once said that the only person whom Zuma cannot drop is the daughter. What happened today?”
MKP secretary general discusses Zuma-Sambudla's expulsion
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party's secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo opened up about the power Duduzile amassed for herself in the party. He said he was surprised when he discovered that she had signing powers, which her father, party president Jacob Zuma, did not allocate to her.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za