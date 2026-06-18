JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG– The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Secretary General Sibonelo Nomvalo said that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who was recently expelled from the party, had signing powers beyond those of an ordinary party member.

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MK Party SG Sibonelo Nomvalo said Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gave herself power. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

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Nomvalo spoke to SABC News on 18 June 2026, hours after the party removed Zuma-Sambudla and former spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela for undermining the party's leadership structures and taking decisions without consulting leadership.

Nomvalo discusses Zuma-Sambudla’s power

Nomvalo said that two weeks after his appointment, party president Jacob Zuma instructed her to strip her of all the signing powers. He discovered that she had signing powers in Parliament, the party and the Independent Electoral Commission.

“He didn't know that she had so much power,” he asked.

Nomvalo said that the instruction to remove her from her signing powers came during his second week. Nomvalo said Zuma realised the damage caused by her involvement in sensitive affairs in the party. However, Nomvalo said the straw that broke the camel's back was an incident relating to the death of party MP and campaign strategist Edward Ntshingila.

The family informed the party that Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela were interfering in family affairs. This included allegedly seizing his belongings from the Parliamentary Village without informing the family. The party then requested the family to investigate the allegations.

Source: Briefly News