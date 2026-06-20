Just two weeks after his departure from Kaizer Chiefs, goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi has secured a move to Moroccan powerhouse Raja Athletic Club, where he will reunite with head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

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Mzoughi was among the staff members recently released by Chiefs, alongside co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, while conditioning specialist Majdi Safi also exited the Soweto-based club. Since then, Kaze has taken up a role at Sekhukhune United, and Ben Youssef has been linked with a move to Durban City FC. An official confirmation of Mzoughi’s appointment at Raja is expected shortly, as Nabi continues to rebuild his technical team in Morocco.

Nabi, who recently took over from South African tactician Fadlu Davids at the three-time African champions, has already overseen two matches—drawing 1-1 with Union Touarga before edging RCA Zemamra 4-3. Having arrived mid-campaign with only a small portion of the season remaining, he initially worked without a full backroom staff.

The addition of Mzoughi marks an important step in stabilising Nabi’s coaching structure, with the pair’s established working relationship seen as a key factor in the appointment. Nabi previously worked with Mzoughi during their spell in South African football, and the goalkeeper coach now joins him again as part of a familiar technical setup.

Mzoughi’s exit from Chiefs came shortly after he initially expressed interest in continuing at Naturena. He was reportedly open to remaining under new head coach Fernando Da Cruz, who succeeded the outgoing co-coaching duo of Ben Youssef and Kaze. However, the club opted to appoint their own goalkeeping specialist, effectively ending his tenure.

During his second season with Chiefs, Mzoughi’s impact was widely noted, particularly in the performances of goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who delivered a standout campaign with 18 clean sheets across all competitions. His improvements were frequently attributed to the goalkeeper coach’s influence and training methods.

After leaving the Soweto giants, Mzoughi had a brief spell with the Burkina Faso national team during international friendlies, including a 3-0 defeat to Russia and a 2-2 draw with Belarus. His return to club football was ultimately facilitated by Nabi’s move to Raja, restoring their professional partnership.

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With extensive experience spanning North Africa, the Gulf region, and international setups—including four years with the Mauritania national team—Mzoughi brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. He also has a playing background in France, Germany, and Switzerland.

At present, Raja sit fourth on the league table, just three points behind MAS Fes. With five matches remaining, Nabi will be hoping his reshaped technical team can help sustain a late push for the title.

Source: Briefly News