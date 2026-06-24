Kaizer Chiefs have officially announced the departure of midfielder George Matlou after four years at the club.

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In a statement released by the club on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, Kaizer Chiefs thanked Matlou for his time at Amakhosi and wished him all the best in his future career.

The club’s statement read:

“After four seasons with Kaizer Chiefs, George Matlou’s contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of June 2026.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Glamour Boys from Swallows FC in July 2022 and played an important role in the squad that lifted the Nedbank Cup during the 2024/25 season.

We thank George for his commitment and contribution to Amakhosi and wish him well in his future career.”

Source: Briefly News