Kaizer Chiefs have finally confirmed the man who will lead the club into the 2026/27 season after making changes to their team

Fernando da Cruz arrives with top-level qualifications and previous experience working with Amakhosi

Supporters quickly shared their hopes, concerns and expectations after the club made the announcement

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Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director, Jessica Motaung. The club has appointed Fernando Da Cruz as the new head coach. Image: jessicamotaung

Source: Facebook

Kaizer Chiefs have officially confirmed Fernando da Cruz as their new head coach, ending weeks of speculation over who would take charge of the Soweto giants next season. The French-born coach will assume his new role on 1 July 2026 after signing a two-year contract with an option for a further year.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, and immediately sparked a wave of reactions from supporters, with many welcoming the appointment while making it clear what they expect from the club's latest coaching appointment.

Kaizer Chiefs end speculation with Fernando da Cruz appointment

In a statement released on their official platforms, Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the appointment of the experienced coach. The club said:

"Kaizer Chiefs are pleased to confirm the appointment of Fernando da Cruz as Head Coach. He has signed a two-year contract with a one-year option, effective 1 July 2026."

Chiefs added that Da Cruz holds a UEFA Pro Licence, the highest coaching qualification in European football. The club also noted that the coach is familiar with the Amakhosi setup after working with the team during a pre-season programme two years ago.

Since then, Da Cruz has been serving as Technical Director of the Moroccan Football Federation and is expected to begin his new duties at Naturena at the start of July.

The appointment follows the departure of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, whose exits were confirmed by Chiefs on 26 May 2026 following the conclusion of their contracts.

Kaizer Chiefs have officially appointed Fernando da Cruz as their new head coach ahead of the 2026/27 season. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs fans make their expectations clear

Supporters wasted little time reacting to the announcement on social media. User @Diamond_Blackie welcomed the appointment but stressed that results would be expected immediately.

"We trust you to deliver something this coming season," the supporter wrote.

@ZakiMathebula expressed similar sentiments, saying:

"Hopefully you can change our situation. We don't need someone who will be building but we need someone who will hit the ground running. We need a winner."

@anonymityRA reflected on the club's recent coaching changes.

"Like last season, I am just hoping we remain in the top eight," the supporter commented.

@ChrisExcel102 reacted humorously, writing:

"They fired Nabi's employees and replaced them with another Nabi employee."

The Kaizer Chiefs fan account @Khosi85410848 posted:

"All the best Da Cruz, hope we're cruising nicely this season."

Another supporter, @MgaziSboh, questioned the club's direction while calling for improvement after several difficult seasons.

New coach faces pressure ahead of 2026/27 season

Da Cruz arrives at one of South Africa's biggest clubs with expectations already building among supporters.

While many fans have welcomed the appointment, the early reactions reveal a common theme. Chiefs supporters want progress, consistency and a return to competing for major honours.

The new coach now has less than a month before officially taking charge as he prepares to lead Amakhosi into what promises to be a crucial 2026/27 campaign.

Source: Briefly News