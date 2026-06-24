GAUTENG – Speculation is rife that Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has struck a deal to turn State witness in his ongoing trial related to an irregular police health services tender.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Speculation is rife that Vusimuzi Matlala could turn State witness. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The controversial tenderpreneur is facing charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in relation to a R228 million tender.

A total of 12 senior South African Police Service (SAPS) officers, including generals and brigadiers, were also charged alongside Matlala. National Police Commissioner, Major General Fannie Masemola, also appeared in court alongside Matlala regarding the matter.

Could Matlala turn State witness?

According to both eNCA and SABC News, there is an indication that a deal has been struck for Matlala to plead guilty and turn State witness.

Matlala made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on 24 June 2026, where the matter was postponed to 25 June 2026 at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Matlala’s case was also separated from the rest of the group, fuelling speculation that he reached a deal with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The NPA also confirmed that it held talks with Matlala's legal team, but did not disclose what those talks entailed or whether a deal had been reached.

Source: Briefly News