Thuso Mbedu, Black Coffee, and More React to Bafana’s Loss Against Canada
- Bafana Bafana are out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Canada on 28 June
- The exit came after the team made history by beating Mexico on 25 June
- Celebrities like Thuso Mbedu, Black Coffee, Maps Maponyane, Nandi Madida and Trevor Noah have encouraged South Africans to still be proud despite the loss
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Bafana Bafana's journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Canada on 28 June, just days after achieving a historic victory over Mexico. Despite the loss, South African celebrities rallied to remind fans of the team's accomplishments and encourage national pride.
Celebrities encourage SA to be proud of Bafana
South African celebrities like Trevor Noah, Thuso Mbedu, Black Coffee, Maps Maponyane, and Nandi Madida took to their social media pages to encourage South Africans to be proud of Bafana Bafana after their loss to Canada this past weekend.
Maps Maponyane, the multi-talented TV presenter, actor, producer, and philanthropist, posted on his X (Twitter) account and reminded South Africans that history was still made despite the loss to Canada.
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"We can only be proud. We made history. 🇿🇦"
Comedian Trevor Noah, who nearly lost his voice celebrating Bafana's win against Mexico, also posted to social media following the loss against Canada.
"Heartbreak. 💔🇿🇦 South Africa gave everything today. It hurts… but man, they made history. Proud of this team."
Actress Thuso Mbedu, who was listed as a Forbes Africa 30 under 30, stated she is still proud of the Bafana Bafana team after their loss and posted to her X (Twitter) profile.
"Ok’salayo we are still proud."
Despite the loss to Canada, South African DJ and record producer Black Coffee reiterated that he is still proud of the team. He also took to X (Twitter) to congratulate the team.
"Well done gentlemen @BafanaBafana ,we are a very proud nation 🇿🇦"
South African singer, actress, model and television presenter Nandi Madida posted to her Instagram profile and thanked Bafana Bafana.
"You guys made history for South African football. You should be so [redacted] proud of yourselves. 🇿🇦❤️ Thank you for reminding a nation what belief, unity, and resilience look like."
Hugo Broos explained why SA were knocked out
Reflecting on the result after the match, Hugo Broos admitted Canada's superior physicality and pace proved to be the decisive factors, as his team struggled to compete in one-on-one battles.
The coach pointed out the reason Bafana Bafana lost in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by stating:
"We conceded the goal when the match was almost over, with only two or three minutes left," Broos told SABC3.
"That moment ended the game, and it came at the perfect time for Canada. If I'm honest, they had more speed and more physical strength than us. They won too many individual duels because of their power.
"That is something we must improve over the coming months. It's not only about our national team, but South African football as a whole. Modern football is no longer just about playing attractive, tiki-taka football. You also need strength and pace. Today's match showed us exactly what is required."
Hugo Broos gets blame over Teboho Mokoena's selection
The defeat against Canada on 28 June 2026 opened old debates around Hugo Broos’ choices, with one player becoming the target of frustration.
Midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who returned to the team after his suspension in the South Korea match, admitted that the smallest details decide games at the highest level, saying South Africa failed to punish their opportunities.
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Source: Briefly News
Nicolette Marais (Editor) With more than 17 years writing experience in both creative and media-related platforms, Nicolette has worked in a wide range of industries. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and was awarded Manager of the Year (2023, 2024, 2025). E-mail: nicolette.marais@briefly.co.za