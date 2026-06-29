Bafana Bafana are out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Canada on 28 June

The exit came after the team made history by beating Mexico on 25 June

Celebrities like Thuso Mbedu, Black Coffee, Maps Maponyane, Nandi Madida and Trevor Noah have encouraged South Africans to still be proud despite the loss

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Bafana Bafana's journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Canada on 28 June, just days after achieving a historic victory over Mexico. Despite the loss, South African celebrities rallied to remind fans of the team's accomplishments and encourage national pride.

Black Coffee, Hugo Broos, and Thuso Mbedu. Photos: Black Coffee/Facebook, Thuso Mbedu/Facebook, Carl Recine/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Celebrities encourage SA to be proud of Bafana

South African celebrities like Trevor Noah, Thuso Mbedu, Black Coffee, Maps Maponyane, and Nandi Madida took to their social media pages to encourage South Africans to be proud of Bafana Bafana after their loss to Canada this past weekend.

Maps Maponyane, the multi-talented TV presenter, actor, producer, and philanthropist, posted on his X (Twitter) account and reminded South Africans that history was still made despite the loss to Canada.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"We can only be proud. We made history. 🇿🇦"

Comedian Trevor Noah, who nearly lost his voice celebrating Bafana's win against Mexico, also posted to social media following the loss against Canada.

"Heartbreak. 💔🇿🇦 South Africa gave everything today. It hurts… but man, they made history. Proud of this team."

Actress Thuso Mbedu, who was listed as a Forbes Africa 30 under 30, stated she is still proud of the Bafana Bafana team after their loss and posted to her X (Twitter) profile.

"Ok’salayo we are still proud."

Despite the loss to Canada, South African DJ and record producer Black Coffee reiterated that he is still proud of the team. He also took to X (Twitter) to congratulate the team.

"Well done gentlemen @BafanaBafana ,we are a very proud nation 🇿🇦"

South African singer, actress, model and television presenter Nandi Madida posted to her Instagram profile and thanked Bafana Bafana.

"You guys made history for South African football. You should be so [redacted] proud of yourselves. 🇿🇦❤️ Thank you for reminding a nation what belief, unity, and resilience look like."

Hugo Broos explained why SA were knocked out

Reflecting on the result after the match, Hugo Broos admitted Canada's superior physicality and pace proved to be the decisive factors, as his team struggled to compete in one-on-one battles.

The coach pointed out the reason Bafana Bafana lost in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by stating:

"We conceded the goal when the match was almost over, with only two or three minutes left," Broos told SABC3.

"That moment ended the game, and it came at the perfect time for Canada. If I'm honest, they had more speed and more physical strength than us. They won too many individual duels because of their power.

"That is something we must improve over the coming months. It's not only about our national team, but South African football as a whole. Modern football is no longer just about playing attractive, tiki-taka football. You also need strength and pace. Today's match showed us exactly what is required."

Hugo Broos at the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between South Africa and Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on 28 June 2026. Photo by Etienne Laurent

Source: Getty Images

Hugo Broos gets blame over Teboho Mokoena's selection

The defeat against Canada on 28 June 2026 opened old debates around Hugo Broos’ choices, with one player becoming the target of frustration.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who returned to the team after his suspension in the South Korea match, admitted that the smallest details decide games at the highest level, saying South Africa failed to punish their opportunities.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News