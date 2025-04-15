South African academic Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh spoke to Elon Musk's dad Errol Musk in the latest episode of the Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh Xperience (SMWX)

During the episode, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh had a no-holds barred talk with Errol Musk on a number of issues

Netizens dragged Mpofu-Walsh for giving Errol Musk a platform given his recent controversial statements about South Africa

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh was criticised for giving Errol Musk a platform. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

Haibo! Renowned academic and media personality Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh is being dragged for interviewing Elon Musk’s dad Errol Musk.

Mpofu-Walsh has made a name for himself as the host of the Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh Xperience (SMWX). Mzansi has often praised his podcast for being informative and unbiased. However, the latest SMWX episode which premiered on YouTube on Sunday 13 April has South Africans singing a different tune.

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh dragged for Errol Musk interview

Taking to his X account on Saturday 12 April, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh announced the premiere of his interview with Errol Musk on YouTube. The academic revealed that his interview with Errol Musk would be explosive as it would touch on a number of sensitive issues. The post read:

“This one is set to be massive! 🔥 Errol Musk, father of @elonmusk is the next guest on @_SMWX. He discusses his political career, the ‘GNU’, and US-SA relations. Drops Sunday at 9am! Ayeye!”

Several netizens were less enthusiastic about Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh’s interview with Errol Musk. Social media user @TheMetalbenderr led the chorus of disapproval with their response that criticised the author for giving Errol Musk a platform. The response read:

“I'm convinced ya'll would have platformed Verwoed and moustache man if they were still alive.”

The social media user doubled down and slammed Sizwe Walsh Mpofu for interviewing Errol Musk for views and likes. The post read:

“I hate living in the Attention Economy. People are willing to platform demons from the 666th level of hell just for likes and views.”

Netizens weigh in on Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh's interview

In the comments, netizens expressed mixed reactions. Some applauded Mpofu-Walsh for giving Errol Musk a platform while others agreed with the social media user. Others pointed out that the same criticism wasn’t levelled against MacG and the Podcast and Chill crew when they interviewed Errol Musk.

Here are some of the comments:

@EnviroEducareZA argued:

“It is very important to hear the voices of people you fundamentally disagree with. A nice mix of old-school journalism and content creation. Don't judge the player, judge the game!”

@Alpha_LionZz asked:

“MacG also gave him platform. Was that, okay? I'm fact, he was the first SA podcaster to do so and the rest followed.”

@Luteendo said:

“Lol, dude even tagged Elon hoping to get a retweet or something.”

@Sweduke007 suggested:

“It is good that get all sides, it shows Sizwe’s maturity.”

@khayelitshakapa responded:

“As long they get clicks and retweets.”

@Leelabee_:

“They will platform anything right now. Wild.”

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh was criticised for interview with Elon Musk's dad. Image: SizweMpofuWalsh

