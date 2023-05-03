Anele Mdoda claims credit for starting the hype around Prime energy drinks, but social media users disagree

Twitter users argued that the drink was already popular among teens before Anele mentioned it on the Breakfast Club show

Many social media users criticize Anele for her statement and sarcastically ask if people in South Africa have access to the internet

Mzansi roasted Anele after the radio personality claimed credit for the hype around Prime Drink. @zintathu

South African media personality Anele Mdoda is facing backlash online after claiming that she and the other hosts of the Breakfast Club show were responsible for creating the hype around Prime energy drinks.

However, social media users have argued that the drink was already popular among teens before Anele mentioned it on the show.

Anele Mdoda takes credit for Prime energy drink hype

The controversy started after hundreds of shoppers flocked to Checkers to buy the drink, which retails for around R40, after being sold for almost R500 at some South African stores.

Anele tweeted:

"Because ke if we are being fair, no one was talking about it till we did. No one."

Social media users disagree and say the drink was already popular

The South African Twitterverse did not agree with Anele's sentiments and quickly let her know.

@makulu_baas said:

"Guys we also watch YouTube"

@kolorMeYellow said:

"You guys only made the parents understand what was happening. The teens were already on the hype. They've been following Logan Paul and Ksi for a while."

@C3E_Live said:

"You're right, Logan Paul heard about it from you."

DarrenP43465288 said:

"No one?do people have internet in South Africa... It's been trending for a while before it hit SA."

@__latifahh said:

"Say sike RN"

@ThisIsPalo said:

"Hayibo. My brother doesn’t even know who you are. I doubt mans has ever listened to the radio."

@_shookknight said:

"Go outside."

@MlangeniSkay said:

"Basically, Anele is saying her show is bigger than the Sidemen...Blasphemy!"

