Seeing a man get his arm snatched by a giant fish left some people with a lot of questions

The video got over 5.8 million views on Twitter, showing the man fighting for his arm

Some people explained that the sport is called noodling, and people actually do this willingly

Apparently, using your arm as bait to catch giant fish is a sport that goes by the name noodling?! A video showing a man getting his arm gulped by a huge fish has gotten over 5.8 million views on Twitter.

Source: Twitter

People really do the wildest things these days, and social media laps it up. Seeing a man use his arm as fish bait is definitely at the top of the list.

Video of man getting his arm chowed by giant fish goes viral

Twitter user @crazyclipsonly shared a video showing a man dangling his arm in the water, waiting for a fish to bite it. The fish that did take a nibble was sizable and left him with a fight to get his arm back.

Take a look:

Twitter discusses the human fish bait video

Some people could not make sense of what their eyes just saw, while others explained that this whole thing was voluntary, the man wanted his arm to get snatched. Wild!

Read some of the comments:

@taylor__bonner said:

“Yeah, this is called ‘noodling’ haha! Had friends who fished like this when I was growing up!”

@regisslayedme said:

“Why is everybody laughing? ”

@JohnMHillier said:

“Could have been worse. It could have been a great white shark ”

@boon_hound said:

“It looked like he had the fish in a choke at one point.”

@Blaise_Corvin said:

“I have so many questions.”

