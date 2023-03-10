A villager taking his child to school spotted a coffin at Kayus Ondabu's homestead gate in Kisii county

Ondabu was shocked by the happenings, wondering why people could subject him to such embarrassment, yet he had never wronged anybody

Nyamarambe acting sub-county Police Commander Thomas Parkolwa said investigations had commenced over the incident

Kayus Ondabu, from the South Mugirango constituency in Kisii county, was shocked after unknown people dumped a coffin at the gate to his home.

The coffin which was dumped at Kayus Ondabu's homestead in Kisii county. Photo: Nation.

On Thursday, March 9, residents spotted a wooden coffin measuring approximately 1. 5 metres and alerted Ondabu.

After inspections, the shocked resident found out that the coffin was empty.

Strangely, on top of the coffin was Ondabu's photo, which he had reportedly taken with his son during a graduation ceremony some years back.

Ondabu speaks after the coffin dumped at his homestead

According to the villagers, the son is pursuing a master's degree.

Shocked with development, Ondabu wondered what wrong he had done for him to be subjected to such an ugly and strange scene.

“Let me ask you the people of Tabaka, have I ever wronged anyone here? Don’t I live with the rest of the community harmoniously? Have I ever been caught stealing or doing some sorcery or witchcraft anywhere? Then why should I be subjected to all these?” Ondabu asked as reported by Nation.

The local administration has launched investigations to unravel those who dumped the mysterious coffin.

Nyamarambe acting sub-county Police Commander Thomas Parkolwa said it was wrong for people to subject Ondabu's family to such psychological torture.

“Some things which happen are not ordinary and they are shocking even to the investigators. But be assured that when we find out those who left the coffin there, then we will take firm action against them for they have subjected the family through psychological torture,” said Parkolwa.

Nakuru family abandon the body at the premise of the debtor

Elsewhere, there was drama in Nakuru's Bondeni Estate after a family of 60-year-old Richard Ogendi, who died two weeks ago, abandoned the body at a premise of a debtor over KSh 400,000 debt.

According to a family member, they reported the matter, but they took no action against the man who owed the deceased KSh 400,000.

They want to leave the deceased's body at the premises until the debtor pays the family. Then, they can proceed with burial arrangements.

"We have struggled enough, we have gone to the police several times and no action is taken. I want to say that the body will not be moved until the deceased gets justice," one of the family members said.

