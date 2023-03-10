The grieving family of two-year-old Kganya Moklele is laying their baby to rest on Friday, 10 March

Kganya was killed in a freak accident when an unsecured bookshelf fell on him at Little Ashford Preschool in Bedfordview

South Africans have criticised the preschool for failing to prevent the accident that cost little Kganya his life

JOHANNESBURG - The devastated family of little Kganya Mokele has had to say goodbye to their baby boy.

The family of two-year-old Kganya Mokhele have said their final goodbye's to the toddler. Image @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter & stock image/Getty Images

Kganya, who died after being crushed by an unsecured bookshelf in a freak accident at Little Ashford Preschool in Bedfordview, will be laid to rest in Spruitview, Johannesburg, on Friday morning, 10 March.

Kganya Mokhele was playing with friends when the freak accident occurred

The two-year-old's tragic death happened on Tuesday, 7 March, when playing with his friends in one of the preschool's classrooms.

It is believed that Kganya tried to reach for a toy on one of the shelves when it lost balance and came crashing down on him, News24 reported.

CCTV footage seen by members of his grieving family allegedly showed that the four teachers who were meant to be watching over the toddlers as they played were on their phones when the incident happened.

Gauteng Department of Education and Johannesburg police set to investigate what happened to Kganya Mokhele

Little Ashford is reportedly investigating internally to ascertain whether its staff followed emergeny protocol. The police have also initiated a forensic probe of the incident.

The Gauteng Department of Basic Education said it would look into the preschool's compliance while its doors remain temporarily closed, EWN reported.

The country is struggling to come to terms with little Kganya's tragic death, and South Africans have criticised Little Ashford for failing to prevent the accident.

South Africans mourn little Kganya Mokhele as the 2-year-old is laid to rest

There has been an outpouring of grief from South Africans online, with many citizens wishing little Kganya an eternity of peace.

Below are some messages of condolence:

@gmakinana grieved:

"This is heartbreaking."

@HlelaniZondo shared:

"Strength and condolences to the family."

@deoman mourned:

"Poor baby."

@jager_sanet commented:

"I can not imagine the heartbreak and sorrow the family must go through. They have my deepest sympathy."

@joy_ora85 bemoaned:

"I’m so devastated, I’m heartbroken like I knew him. RIP."

@leshaba_lerato said:

"Ooh noo, may his soul rest in peace."

@ReetaC16 wished:

"Condolences and may the soul of such a beautiful child rest easy and fly amongst the angels."

