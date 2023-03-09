Two-year-old Kganya Mokhele's family is not happy with how Little Ashford Preschool handled their child's death

The family complained that the Bedfordview creche only notified them about the little boy's accident an hour after he was crushed by the bookshelf

The devastated family also stated that the creche tried to deny them access to CCTV footage

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The family of two-year-old Kganya Mokhele is devastated at their little boy's death and the school's conduct after a bookshelf crushed him on Tuesday, 7 March.

The family of two-year-old Kganya Mokhele says they were denied access to the CCTV footage showing how their son died. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter & Martin Poole

Source: Getty Images

Mokhele was an attendee at Little Ashford Preschool in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, where he met with unfortunate circumstances.

Kganya Mokhele's grandfather says the Bedfordview creche lied to them

Initial reports indicated that the tragic incident happened around 11am on Tuesday, but Mokhlele's grandfather, Sipho Radebe, told the media that CCTV footage showed that the bookshelf fell on the little boy at around 9am, reports News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Radebe explained that the family was only informed about the incident an hour later, and the police were not immediately contacted.

The little boy's father, Ntatoe, was at home when the school called to inform him about the accident and he quickly made his way there as they live only five minutes away.

The devastated father also asked the police what took them so long to arrive at the scene, and they explained the school had only called them 10 minutes before the family arrived.

The family added that no one from the school was at the hospital with the family and it appears that the child was already dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Kganya Mokhele's family accuses teachers of not paying attention to the toddlers

Radebe stated that CCTV footage showed that four teachers were in the classroom when the bookshelf fell on Kganya, but they were on their cellphones.

The little boy was seen trying to reach for a toy on the bookshelf when it collapsed on him. The bookshelf was then removed, and he was taken to another room, where they tried to perform CPR before paramedics arrived.

EFF helps Kganya Mokhele's family get CCTV footage

According to EWN, the Little Ashford Preschool staff initially denied the family access to the CCTV footage.

The family only saw what happened to their child hours after the tragic accident when members of the Economic Freedom Fighters threatened the school.

Gauteng Department of Education set to investigate what happened to the little boy

The Little Ashford Preschool stated that they would conduct their own internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kganya's death.

Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane also stated that his department would run its own investigation to determine whether proper precautions had been taken.

Chiloane also explained that the bookshelf should have been mounted for safety purposes and it appears this was not done. The family stated that they believe this accident could have been prevented.

South Africans saddened by Kganya Mokhele's death

@CrippyCrippy said:

"Bookshelves and drawers should be fixed to the wall. A pretty simple fix that likely would have prevented this tragedy."

@Pour_White said:

"Must have been terrible to get that phone call."

@Maggzunlimited said:

"I cannot imagine this amount of pain "

@Fundo_dagreat said:

"This is so sad. RIP to the young man and condolences to his family."

@BMasote said:

"Heartbreaking indeed, no child deserves this. Is anyone held responsible for this? As kids need to be watched at all times. RIP, and I hope his parents find healing through God's love. Ebohloko hee e taba."

2-Year-old boy dies in freak accident at creche in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, family demands answers

Briefly News reported that a two-year-old toddler's family suffered a significant loss after he died at a Bedfordview creche following a tragic accident.

Johannesburg police have launched an investigation into the little boy's death after he was crushed by a bookshelf that fell on him on Tuesday, 7 March.

According to SABC News, the toddler's uncle, Thabo Mdluli, said the young child's death devastated the family. Mdluli added that they want answers about what happened because, so far, they have been getting conflicting stories about what occurred at the creche.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News