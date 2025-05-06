Talented South African rapper Emtee took to his Instagram account after his daughter turned a year older

Fans and fellow musicians flooded the comments with birthday wishes, album jokes and congratulatory messages on his Metro FM Award win

Emtee previously opened up about co-parenting with his then estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy

Emtee celebrated his daughter Nairobi turning two. Image: emteethehustla

One thing about Emtee, he is a loving and dotting father. The Pearl Thusi hitmaker recently took to his socials to celebrate the birthday of one of his children.

Emtee celebrates daughter's birthday

Emtee took to his Instagram account on Sunday 4 May to celebrate his daughter’s second birthday. The Manando musician shared a touching post of photos capturing their father-daughter moments over the years.

He paired the pictures with a caption that celebrated the bond and love he and his daughter share. The post was captioned:

“Happy Birthday to my one and only daughter Nairobi 🫶🏽. She don’t play about me.”

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues wish Nairobi happy birthday

Fellow musicians and fans filled the comments section with well-wishes. Others had questions regarding Emtee’s daughter’s name while others joked that her name will be the title of the rapper’s next album.

Here are some of the reactions:

t_bandz001 asked:

“Wait, your daughter's name is Nairobi? Like Nairobi the capital of Kenya?”

youngflame.rsa joked:

“Happy birthday to our next album 🎉🎉🥳”

t_turn_757 said:

“This album is going to make history's 🔥 🙌 ❤️Our next big album.”

mrchavhanga_jnr_zw highlighted:

“You inspired me to be a better father to my child 🙌🙌🙌 Thank you so much hustler.”

mtho_m replied:

“I feel like she came in at the time you needed her the most and she gave your life a new meaning. Love it for you man.”

lebogangcrazysk69 responded:

“Oh, happy birthday to the little sister. May God grant her with many blessings 🙏 ❤️ In a few days I will be celebrating my birthday which I share with my big brother. We share the same birth date.”

muzi_obanzi said:

“Happy birthday to Nairobi, and congratulations on your award yesterday man.”

Fans celebrated Emtee's daughter turning 2. Image: emteethehustla

Emtee speaks about co-parenting with ex-wife

During an appearance on the L-Tido Podcast in 2023, Emtee opened up about co-parenting with his then estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

He expressed gratitude that Nicole still allowed him to see the kids and spend time with them. At the time, Emtee did not rule out the possibility of a reunion with Nicole.

“Right now, we’re cool, we just had our first daughter... things are okay, I can say because I can get to see my kids and spend time with them. Only time will tell, concerning other things, but for now, we're cool, there's no bad blood,” he said.

Emtee wins Metro FM Music Award

In related news, Emtee walked away with an award at the Metro FM Music Awards ceremony on Saturday, 3 May 2025, as reported by Briefly News.

The star was awarded the Best Produced Album category for his new project, DIY3. The star's win had many netizens celebrating, with others throwing shade at his former record lable, Ambitious Entertainment.

