South African talented rapper Emtee recently won at the Metro FM Music Awards on Saturday, 3 May 2025

The star was awarded the Best Produced Album category for his new project, DIY3

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Emtee shared how honoured and grateful he was to have won this award

Rapper Emtee wins big at the Metro FM Music Awards. Image: Supplied (Metro FM)

Source: UGC

Halala! The South African talented and most-celebrated rapper and record label owner, Emtee, had many netizens feeling proud after his recent win.

Social media has been buzzing after it was announced that the Roll-Up hitmaker bagged an award at the Metro FM Music Awards 2025, which took place on Saturday, 3 May 2025, at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Emtee won the Best Produced Album award for his recent project, DIY3. The star's win had many netizens celebrating, with others throwing shade at his former boss, Ambitious Entertainment.

An online user @_ShaunKeyz wrote:

"I’m sure Ambitious Entertainment thought Emtee would be nothing without them. Look at him now, he’s winning Metro FM Awards without that Label. Just pure talent."

See the post here.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News regarding his win, Emtee shared that he is very grateful and honoured to have won this award, especially because of his recent project, DIY3.

He said:

"It feels great man, you know, like that belief and sigh of relief, and winning this award with the album everybody has been anticipating for the longest time and I also believe that it was meant to be looking at the hours I have put in with this album and I can safely say I am enjoying the fruits of my labour."

South African Gospel star Xolly Mncwango, who also won two awards at the Metro FM Music Awards 2025, shared with Briefly News how happy she was with her wins.

She said:

"I did not see this coming. I didn't think I’d win Best Female Artist, it was a surprise to me. The awards represent the recognition of my hard work, dedication, and passion for sharing the Gospel through music. But more than that, they serve as a reminder of God's faithfulness, grace, and favour in my life. I pray that these awards will continue to inspire and uplift others to go the extra mile."

Gospel icon Dr Rebecca Malope was honoured at the Metro FM Music Awards. Image: Supplied (Metro FM)

Source: UGC

Netizens react to Emtee's win

Shortly after, it was announced that the rapper had won an award, and many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Skhulile_Masek commented:

"One of their biggest loss, that talent is hella rare, not to mention Sjava."

@JARVAS_SVR responded:

"Emtee is purely talented. Listened to a couple of his old songs the other day, and I was impressed."

@DylanDiaries14 replied:

"Don’t remove, Ambitious in Emtee’s success that men owes that label and you won’t understand because you just a fan."

@Awesum_Mo wrote:

"Yeah, the boy is talented. Pure talent, he just needs a good management."

@ZeliRsa stated:

"Thank God. At least the money will go towards him now. Ambitious scammed him 4 awards worth of racks. God is good for real."

