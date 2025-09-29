The South African Police Service discussed the case of the three police officers who were found dead at the Hennops River in Tshwane

The three constables, Keamogetswe Buys, Cebekhulu Linda, and Boipelo Senoge, disappeared while on their way to Limpopo in April this year

South Africans questioned why there were reports that were outstanding and slammed the police for the slow progress

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) said that several reports on the cause of death of the three constables who were found dead in Tshwane in April 2025 have not been finalised. South Africans slammed the delays.

In a statement SAPS released on 29 September 2025, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that there has been a delay in finalising several reports. She said that although the investigations continue, the blood alcohol, toxicology, and histology reports have not been finalised. Furthermore, the physical evidence investigation is still ongoing.

Delays in the investigations?

Mathe said that the process is complex as the police rely on external specialists.

"While the SAPS accident expert report has been finalised, it is not in itself conclusive. The outcome of this investigation depends on a combination of all expert findings," she said.

Mathe added that it is not possible to provide a timeframe of when the investigation will be concluded.

What happened to the 3 constables?

Constables Cebekhulu Linda, Boipelo Senoge, and Keamogetswe Buys disappeared on their way from the Free State to Limpopo on 23 April this year. The police initially opened a case of kidnapping and mobilised units to find the victims.

However, the three constables were found in the Hennops River in Tshwane six days later. The vehicle they were travelling in was found a few kilometres away. Two more bodies were found, and one of the bodies belonged to a police clerk.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on X were not impressed.

Za_kaMzilikazi asked:

" May you please start this investigation over?"

Thabo Mbonani said:

"This was disheartening. I understand the general public interest and advocacy on this case. I wish the families could find closure."

Gatyeni said:

"Those reports take more than 152 days to complete."

Thabang said:

"You have said a lot of nothing."

Mokgatlha said:

"The answers lie with Sibiya. His phone must be taken in."

Mthokozisi wakwa Nkosi said:

"Whole bunch of nothing by SAPS."

Constables' families demand answers

