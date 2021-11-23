South African social media users are not impressed with a video of people looting money from a cash-in-transit van

The CIT van was bombed in Rustenburg and members of the community saw an opportunity to help themselves to the cash

According to many locals, the country is going down the drain and criminals have no respect for people's property or their lives

South Africans are in disbelief as they react to a video of a cash transporting vehicle that was bombed in Rustenburg. According to social media user, Yusuf Abramjee, the Group4 Security vehicle was bombed.

In the viral clip, a group of people can be seen helping themselves to the moolah lying on the road. The security officer can also be seen just watching the members of the community who took the cash.

Briefly News now looks at the massive reactions where some people expressed regrets, saying they will remain broke after missing out.

“Video footage of yesterday’s #CITRobbery in Rustenburg NW. Cash van bombed."

Another cash in transit van was bombed in Rustenburg. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

@Rodozila said:

“Eishhhh I missed out naaa, going broke again oo.”

@SWSifiso said:

“Huh the DA is looting nayo. Zyakhala ngempela.”

@Ntokozo_Dla23 said:

“This is why crime won't end in SA. Evidence gone now, even if they find fingerprints, the criminals will say they were in the crowd who were picking up money after the heist.”

@Nkandla5 said:

“It's a war zone. If not worse, it gets worse every day. It's like a tap has been opened...”

@PholoshoMaepa said:

“They take them out of the van or voluntarily they go out. Obviously, when cornered like that, you give them what they want and choose life.”

@Apage0368 said:

“So sad to see what's happening in our country, in addition to this another police station also held up and officers locked up in a vehicle with all their weapons stolen.”

@PatrickTPhatudi said:

“Posting those kinds of videos is like promoting the crime. No arrest has been made.”

@Maphuthi0667 said:

“So these bombs don't ruin the money or cut it into pieces...?”

“Haibo": Mzansi reacts to a truck looted of coffee creamer cargo

In a similar article, Briefly News posted that South Africans are reacting to a video of a truck being looted near Tshwane, Centurion where looters were seen helping themselves.

It remains unclear which company owns the truck but it seems it has lost its load of coffee creamer after it was spotted on the R55 in Gauteng.

Posted by @Abramjee on Twitter, the clip shows how other drivers pulled over to pick up the cargo lying on the road with no regard for law or road safety.

