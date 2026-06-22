Dereleen James calls for urgent plans to combat gang violence in Hanover Park

Local youth propose building character camps to address violence issues

James criticizes government's failure to control illegal firearms and advocates for sustainable safety solutions

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Dereleen James campaigned on the Cape Flats. Images: dereleenj/ X and Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

HANOVER PARK, CAPE TOWN— ActionSA Cape Town mayoral candidate Dereleen James called for immediate tactical plans to halt rampant gang violence in Hanover Park. She spoke after a 14-year-old girl miraculously survived a gunshot wound to the head in the area.

James posted a video of her visit on her @dereleenj X account. James visited Hanover Park on 22 June 2026, where she met with traumatized residents following a series of volatile shootings. James addressed the community directly, emphasizing that the survival of the teenager was a miracle, but underscored that such violent incidents remain an unacceptable daily occurrence for local families.

Dereleen James confronts Hanover Park violence

James prioritized speaking with local youth to find solutions. She engaged a group of young men in the neighborhood to ask what plans they have to combat gun violence. The young men told her they are ready to start building rather than breaking. One resident suggested establishing a camp for young men focused on building character and equipping them to become leaders and protectors within their communities.

James, who recently posed with KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said that residents are protected by their constitutional right to safety and peace. The ActionSA member of parliament criticized the current local government's inability to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms and gang turf wars. James noted that the community requires a sustainable safety framework.

She added that while other political figures offer passive condolences during crises, ActionSA remains resolute in demanding practical policing blueprints. James challenged authorities to present clear turnaround strategies, questioning how infrastructure can be built when bullets dictate daily life. She concluded that she will keep showing up until something happens.

View the video on X here:

Dereleen James jabs at Fadiel Adams

Similarly, Briefly News reported that James took aim at National Coloured Congress president Fadiel Adams. Adams was recently arrested and James did not miss the opportunity to roast him.

Source: Briefly News