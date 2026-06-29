Shops in Parts of South Africa Shut Down Ahead of 30 June Protest
- Johannesburg shop owners and vendors shut down amid fears of looting before upcoming protests
- Foreign national traders prioritise safety over income as panic grips the city
- Government's emergency security measures fail to reassure businesses ahead of demonstrations
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Johannesburg inner-city shop owners and street vendors will shut down operations on Tuesday, citing severe anxiety over imminent looting and civil unrest. The preemptive closures come ahead of nationwide June 30 protests organised by a coalition of over 20 civil society groups demanding that all undocumented foreign nationals leave the country.
While formal retailers in the Johannesburg CBD began locking doors early on Monday, informal traders at the Bree Taxi Rank reported an immediate collapse in customer foot traffic. Foreign national vendors, predominantly from Zimbabwe, expressed deep fears for their physical safety and livelihoods, confirming they would completely abandon their stalls on Tuesday to shield their stock from potential opportunistic theft.
Traders prioritise safety over daily income
The business shutdown persists despite massive state intervention. The government redirected R600 million from local police stations and community policing directly into emergency security operations. Furthermore, Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration chairperson Mmamoloko Kubayi explicitly designated Tuesday a normal working day, assuring the public that the state would not tolerate lawlessness.
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However, official assurances failed to ease the panic gripping the commercial district. While the taxi industry complied with police directives to maintain normal transport services, the atmosphere remained highly tense. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department vehicles intensified patrols across the central district on Monday afternoon as a growing number of small business owners shuttered their premises to avoid the looming demonstrations.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za