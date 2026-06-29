Johannesburg shop owners and vendors shut down amid fears of looting before upcoming protests

Foreign national traders prioritise safety over income as panic grips the city

Government's emergency security measures fail to reassure businesses ahead of demonstrations

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Shop owners, fearful for their safety, will not be operating in Johannesburg on 30 June. Image: Mzingenkosi Sibanda / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Johannesburg inner-city shop owners and street vendors will shut down operations on Tuesday, citing severe anxiety over imminent looting and civil unrest. The preemptive closures come ahead of nationwide June 30 protests organised by a coalition of over 20 civil society groups demanding that all undocumented foreign nationals leave the country.

While formal retailers in the Johannesburg CBD began locking doors early on Monday, informal traders at the Bree Taxi Rank reported an immediate collapse in customer foot traffic. Foreign national vendors, predominantly from Zimbabwe, expressed deep fears for their physical safety and livelihoods, confirming they would completely abandon their stalls on Tuesday to shield their stock from potential opportunistic theft.

Traders prioritise safety over daily income

The business shutdown persists despite massive state intervention. The government redirected R600 million from local police stations and community policing directly into emergency security operations. Furthermore, Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration chairperson Mmamoloko Kubayi explicitly designated Tuesday a normal working day, assuring the public that the state would not tolerate lawlessness.

However, official assurances failed to ease the panic gripping the commercial district. While the taxi industry complied with police directives to maintain normal transport services, the atmosphere remained highly tense. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department vehicles intensified patrols across the central district on Monday afternoon as a growing number of small business owners shuttered their premises to avoid the looming demonstrations.

Source: Briefly News