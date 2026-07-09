Edward Muchatuta, national coordinator of the ZEP Coordinating Committee, called on both governments to protect Zimbabwean learners facing academic disruption

Thousands of Zimbabwean pupils were withdrawn from South African public schools amid unrest ahead of the 30 June 2026 deadline set by local groups

Muchatuta proposed joint examination hubs in Beitbridge or Musina to allow Grade 12 learners to complete their National Senior Certificate examinations

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Zimbabwean matriculants have been affected by the anti-illegal immigration protests. Image: Marco Longari/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Edward Muchatuta, national coordinator of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Coordinating Committee, has called on the South African and Zimbabwean governments to urgently introduce emergency education measures for thousands of displaced Zimbabwean children caught in the crossfire of rising anti-immigration unrest.

According to Daily Maverick, Muchatuta raised the alarm as Zimbabwean families withdrew their children from South African public schools in growing numbers ahead of the 30 June 2026 deadline issued by local groups targeting undocumented foreign nationals.

Grade 12 learners at risk of losing the academic year

The most pressing concern, according to Muchatuta, involves Grade 12 pupils already registered for the November 2026 National Senior Certificate examinations. He argued that transferring to the Zimbabwean curriculum midyear is not a realistic option, citing fundamental differences in language requirements, mathematics content, and science syllabi between the two systems.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

To address this, Muchatuta's committee proposed the creation of joint examination hubs in border towns such as Beitbridge or Musina, where matriculants could safely sit their final examinations without having to remain in areas where their safety is under threat. The difficulties extend beyond the matric class. Muchatuta noted that Grade 7 pupils face their own deadlock, as registration for their equivalent exit examinations in Zimbabwe closed in March, effectively shutting them out of both systems.

Parents ready to fund support programmes

Muchatuta said affected families are willing to carry the financial burden of proposed academic support programmes, drawing on a network of returning qualified teachers to deliver the intervention. However, he stressed that the initiative cannot succeed without political commitment from both Pretoria and Harare.

"The entire intervention requires political will from both of these African governments to fully protect the children now," Muchatuta said.

South Africa's Department of Basic Education has previously pushed back against the narrative that foreign learners strain the public school system. Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube stated in January 2026 that 253,618 foreign learners were enrolled in South African public schools, alongside 3,240 foreign educators. The department described claims that migrant pupils place pressure on the system as false, pointing out that they represent only 1.8 per cent of the total learner population.

Gift of the Givers refuses to leave centre

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the ongoing efforts of Gift of the Givers at the Epping repatriation site in Cape Town, where the organisation is committed to ensuring that all remaining migrants are safely repatriated.

The mass repatriation, influenced by widespread protests and a looming deadline for undocumented immigrants, has compelled families to leave behind their lives in South Africa, with many facing emotionally difficult decisions.

Source: Briefly News