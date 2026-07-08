Nota Baloyi called on South African artists to boycott Zimbabwe, claiming the country distanced itself from SA during apartheid and offers little benefit to local musicians

His remarks sparked backlash, with many X users disputing his historical claims and accusing him of spreading misinformation

Others argued that South African artists would lose out financially, saying Zimbabwe remains an important market for live performances

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Nota Baloyi's comments on boycotting Zimbabwe sparked heated debate. Image: Nota Baloyi

Source: Instagram

South African music executive Nota Baloyi has come under fire after urging local artists to stop performing in Zimbabwe. Nota claimed Zimbabwe had boycotted South Africa during apartheid and said they are not going to get involved, insisting that South African entertainers should now return the favour by refusing to perform there. His remarks drew widespread criticism, with many accusing him of misrepresenting history.

Nota says SA artists should stop supporting Zimbabwe

During an interview with Music Pulse, Nota questioned why South African musicians continue accepting bookings in Zimbabwe where the government cannot even take care of it's own people and despite what he described as the country's past treatment of South Africans.

According to Nota, Zimbabwe chose to distance itself from South Africa during apartheid and should therefore not continue benefiting from South African talent. He claimed that artists have the power to send a message by rejecting performance offers across the border, insisting Zimbabwe should experience the same exclusion it allegedly imposed on South Africans decades ago.

The outspoken commentator also broadened his criticism to other African markets, claiming South African artists gain little from performing in Nigeria. He alleged that many Nigerians cannot afford concert tickets because of it's struggling economy, adding that Nigerian artists come to South Africa to host their shows because local audiences have greater spending power.

He concluded that South African musicians have little to gain from performing in the neighbouring foreign countries and South African artists should stop accepting these bookings because they've got a strong industry that can stand on it's own two feet.

X users reject his version of history

X users strongly rejected Nota Baloyi's boycott call. Image: Nota Baloyi

Source: Instagram

Nota's comments quickly made the rounds on X, where many users challenged his historical claims.

@discover_simpeawrote:

"Zimbabwe's ZIPRA and SA's Mkhonto weSizwe trained and fought side by side... A brotherly bond."

@nlembeleki added:

"The claim by Nota Baloyi that Zimbabwe boycotted South Africans during apartheid is entirely false."

@Tlouiwi1 questioned his reasoning:

"Why should the artists boycott Zim. What has Zim done to our artists?"

@monekyninjain commented:

"He is hurting because Berita divorced him. He hates all Zimbabweans because his ex-wife walked out on him. Zimbabweans don't need SA artists; we did well during the urban grooves era and we can do it again."

@CleverSimba also weighed in:

"We helped you during apartheid. Please read a little and then you can argue."

See more comments in the X post below:

Others say artists would only hurt themselves

Several users maintained that South African performers benefit financially from Zimbabwean shows and would lose income if they stayed away.

@weTINASHEndisu said:

"South African artists perform in Zimbabwe because a show here pays better."

@MrNyashaHove1 commented:

"Zimbabweans can boycott South African artists, not the other way round."

@DavidIshe61536 said:

"The government does not hire SA artists. It's the promoters. Who is he again ??"

@tungamirajack added:

"Artists make a living from performing at these gigs."

@Sebroby concluded:

"This guy... misrepresents himself simply to push narratives."

The debate continues online, with many highlighting that music should unite Africans rather than deepen divisions between neighbouring countries.

Mzansi rejects Nota's claims about Pearl Thusi

Previously, Briefly News reported that controversial music executive Nota Baloyi has reignited online debate after taking aim at Pearl Thusi following her social media post about her garden. While many fans applauded the actress for showing another side of herself beyond entertainment, Nota dismissed the positive reactions and alleged that Pearl buys fans to boost her popularity.

His comments quickly sparked mixed reactions online, with many social media users criticising him for repeatedly making unverified claims about celebrities and saying they no longer take his remarks seriously.

Source: Briefly News