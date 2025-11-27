Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has sent warning to other Premier Soccer League sides after their win over Chippa United in the Betway Premiership.

Ouaddou is leading his team with flair, pushing his squad to their limits and rotating players for domestic fixtures, particularly after their early exit from continental competitions in the preliminary rounds. The Moroccan-born coach seemed to have a tactical plan in place, opting to start his key player Oswin Appollis on the bench and bringing him on in the second half, where he netted the decisive goal following Evidence Makgopa’s initial strike that had put his team ahead.

Chippa coach Vusumuzi “Kanu” Vilakazi appeared puzzled by Appollis’s omission from the starting eleven, a choice Ouaddou was happy to clarify. He explained that rotation has been an integral part of the team’s approach from the beginning of the season, and players should no longer be surprised by it. Ouaddou emphasized that the system is yielding positive results so far and hopes it continues. With matches scheduled every three days—apart from the final three weeks—he stressed the importance of involving the entire squad to keep morale high. Depending solely on 11 or 15 players could risk lowering motivation, and he underscored that winning a league or tournament is impossible without utilizing the full squad.

Among the absentees for Pirates, both on the field and on the bench, was vice-captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who watched from the stands amid reports that he had traveled to the United States over the weekend to finalize a R51 million deal with MLS side Chicago Fire.

