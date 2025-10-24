Many runners were left disappointed after the sudden cancellation of the Cape Town Marathon last weekend

African Bank has stepped forward with a special gesture for affected athletes, offering a unique opportunity

Those hoping to join the Soweto Marathon have a limited window to secure the deal, with African Bank rewarding its loyal customers

African Bank has stepped forward to support runners affected by the abrupt cancellation of last weekend’s Cape Town Marathon. The bank, which sponsors the Soweto Marathon, has announced a 50% discount for Cape Town entrants wishing to join The People’s Race on 29 November.

The Cape Town event was called off at the 11th hour due to dangerously strong winds, leaving thousands of runners disappointed. In response, African Bank, in partnership with the Soweto Marathon NPC, introduced the relief offer to give athletes a new race to look forward to.

“Following the weekend’s cancellation of the Cape Town Marathon due to severe weather, African Bank and the Soweto Marathon organisers are inviting affected runners to register for the Soweto Marathon at half the usual entry fee,” the bank said in a statement.

Runners to claim discounted Soweto Marathon entry

African Bank Group Chief Marketing Officer Sbu Kumalo said the gesture aims to stand in solidarity with South Africa’s running community.

“To ease the disappointment many runners experienced, African Bank is offering 50% off entry fees for up to 5,000 Cape Town Marathon registrants who wish to participate in the 42km Soweto Marathon at Nasrec,” said Kumalo.

“Runners will have until 1 November to claim the offer. African Bank customers will even get 100% of their entry fees back in rewards points.”

To qualify, participants must provide proof of their Cape Town Marathon registration. Verification can be done through the Soweto Marathon race office.

Soweto Marathon spokesperson Jabu Mbuli welcomed the initiative, saying it reinforces the strong partnership between African Bank and the marathon organisers.

“As a united group, we serve the running community first and foremost runners want to run,” Mbuli said.

“We encourage all affected athletes to lace up and join us for The People’s Race. We’d be delighted to host them.”

Source: Briefly News